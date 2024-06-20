Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first and only taquito-centric, street casual restaurant franchise, announced the grand opening of five new locations across the United States over the next 30 days increasing its market presence by almost 50%. With this new announcement, initial developers and investors in the brand are poised to open their first, of many, new locations in local and new markets across the country. The brand is posting impressive numbers in a category of its own, with a 2:1 average sales-to-investment ratio, enviable prime costs, and a smaller footprint and buildout that fits perfectly for a single and multi-unit operator. Get ready to roll with the freshest, hand-rolled taquitos as they spread the deliciousness coast to coast!

New Locations Bringing Flavor to Your Neighborhood

Lakewood, CA : 5001 Candlewood St, Lakewood, CA 90712

: 5001 Candlewood St, Lakewood, CA 90712 Palm Desert, CA : 73120 Dinah Shore Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92211

: 73120 Dinah Shore Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Rancho Cucamonga, CA : 7220 Day Creek Blvd #140, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739

: 7220 Day Creek Blvd #140, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Lebec, CA : 5602 Dennis McCarthy Dr, Lebec, CA 93243

: 5602 Dennis McCarthy Dr, Lebec, CA 93243 Houston, TX: 2795 Katy Fwy 150, Houston, TX 77007

“We hand roll our Taquito’s made from a family recipe that my mom taught me growing up,” said Ryan Usrey, Co-Founder of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “We have the facility that follows these exacting standards and takes the tedious prep out of the franchisee’s hands. We then ship these proprietary Taquitos directly to each franchise restaurant. This allows our franchisee partners to focus on the four walls of their restaurant, building a great culture of guest excellence and fun with their management and staff, while delivering a taquito/nacho street food experience that cannot be found anywhere else!”

Continued Growth Throughout California

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is delighted to announce its continued expansion across California, opening new locations in Lakewood, Palm Desert, Rancho Cucamonga, and Lebec. Each new restaurant brings the brand’s signature taquito-centric, street casual dining experience to more communities, allowing even more Californians to enjoy the fresh, hand-rolled goodness that has made Roll-Em-Up a Golden State favorite.

Bringing the Taquito Craze to Texas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is also thrilled to debut in Texas with a new location in Houston. As the first taquito-centric franchise in the Lone Star State, Roll-Em-Up is eager to introduce Texans to its unique blend of street casual ambiance and delicious, made-to-order taquitos. This Houston opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s nationwide expansion, introducing its beloved flavors to hungry Texans.

A Taste of What’s to Come: Experience the Roll-Em-Up Difference

The family inspired concept, led by Ryan & Tiffany Usrey, has created its own category with a menu of BombAF Taquito’s, Nachos, street corn, churro doughnuts, and other unique side offerings. The initial success of Roll-Em-Up as a unique Brand is no surprise to those that know Ryan Usrey. Usrey has spent decades creating unique and resonating brands in the retail clothing category, capturing the culture and essence of the SoCal music, art and social scene. This is evident in the unique interior design of every Roll-Em-Up franchise, which Usrey designs, himself, for each franchise location. Vibrant and colorful graffiti walls and background reggae music in each Roll-Em-Up location reinforces the fun and unique experience of their BombAF Taquitos.

Join the Taquito Revolution

“Look, we have a menu offering that you cannot find anywhere else”, Ryan Usrey stated. “We want to align ourselves with hands on operators that want to build this brand with us. We want people that want to be a part of a family business that is ground floor and have the fun that Tiffany and I had in opening and operating our very first Roll-Em-Up. We lived at that first Chino Hills location for over a year during COVID. We survived, and actually thrived during that time. So, we know that our recipes, our food, and the fun environment we created in our restaurants will carry across the country. We are ready to Roll!”

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos isn’t just about great food—it’s about a community of taquito lovers who share a passion for bold flavors and quality ingredients. As the brand expand, they remain committed to the founding principles of delivering exceptional service and delicious meals at an unbeatable value.