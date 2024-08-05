Salad House announced the opening of its Brooklyn, New York, location at 2732 Ocean Ave. The opening marks the 17th location for the brand and its first outside its home state of New Jersey. Salad House is slated to open three more locations by the end of third quarter 2024.

“Expanding this concept has been a dream for my team and me for a long time, and to do so in a competitive market like New York City is exciting,” says Joey Cioffi, founder and CEO of Salad House. “We have a proven track record of success around New Jersey, and I credit that to our team’s balance of business smarts and love of hospitality. We strive to be a positive presence in every community we’re in and look forward to becoming part of this great neighborhood in Brooklyn.”

The Brooklyn Salad House features fresh, made-to-order customizable salad creations, and award-winning sandwiches, wraps, soups, appetizers and smoothies. The concept’s diverse and customizable menu – with fan favorites like the popular Fiesta CHX Salad and the delectable Crispy Mutha Clucka Wrap – appeals to a variety of diets and lifestyles, including vegan, vegetarian, paleo, keto and gluten-free. With over 90 fresh ingredients, there is always something for everyone on the menu. The company is also known for its catering services, offering large platter and salad options for as little as $10 per person. Guests can easily streamline their ordering experience by using Salad House’s mobile app, which has a robust rewards program.

Looking ahead, Salad House aims to continue its expansion within New Jersey and branch out into new territories, including Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Long Island, Maryland and Florida. Every franchise opportunity includes the company’s brand suite, operational guidelines, comprehensive training, ongoing support, key vendor relationships, delicious recipes and more.