SAMBAZON, the pioneer and industry leader in Açaí, is bringing its purple-powered superfood bowls to Manhattan with the grand opening of its newest location at 58 W 8th Street in Greenwich Village. Just steps from the New York University campus and Washington Square Park, the vibrant new store marks SAMBAZON’s second New York City location, and first in Manhattan, following the successful debut of its Brooklyn outpost earlier this summer.

To celebrate its newest Greenwich Village location, SAMBAZON will host a grand opening event on Saturday, September 13. The first 200 guests in line will receive a free Açaí bowl, and the celebration will welcome area residents, students, and visitors alike.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the warm welcome in Brooklyn and are thrilled to bring SAMBAZON to such an iconic and energetic part of the city,” said Henry Engel, co-owner of Pau Hana Group, the franchise partner behind SAMBAZON in New York City. “This neighborhood is full of students, creatives, and health-minded individuals who we know will embrace our mission of serving delicious food that’s good for people and the planet.”

Guests can expect SAMBAZON’s signature handcrafted Açaí bowls, smoothies, and savory snacks like traditional Brazilian cheese bites – made with ethically sourced, organic ingredients. The Greenwich Village store will feature outdoor seating, indoor counter seating, community-inspired décor, and quick-serve options for busy New Yorkers. The store hours are Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

With the Greenwich Village opening, Pau Hana Group continues its mission to expand SAMBAZON’s footprint in the city, offering a nutritious, flavorful, and sustainably sourced alternative in the heart of New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods.