Scooter’s Coffee is unwrapping its special Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions ahead of an amazing holiday season. Customers can earn sweet deals to make those sips taste extra sweet.

Boosting Black Friday shopping just got a whole lot easier because Scooter’s Coffee is launching its highly popular gift card promotion on Friday, Nov. 29. Have a long holiday gift list or just love spreading cheer with lots of gifts? Scooter’s Coffee’s got you covered. For every $25 spent on gift cards, earn a $5 bonus gift card. Spend $50 and pocket $10 in bonus cards. Go big and bold this year with $75 in gift cards to score $15 in bonus cards. The more to give, the more you get! Whether purchased in-store or through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app, it’s the perfect deal to stuff those stockings. It’s an offer that will be gone by the end of the year on Dec. 31.

Black Friday also means double smiles at Scooter’s Coffee. Earn double smiles by purchasing two drinks and scanning the Scooter’s Coffee app or by ordering ahead. This exclusive deal is only available Friday, Nov. 29.

Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, brings more holiday excitement with a special offer on seasonal drinks. Customers can enjoy any size holiday limited time drink at half price when paying or scanning through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Holiday menu items include delicious, limited time offerings by the sweet adventures of CANDY LAND like the Queen Frostine Sugar Cookie Latte, the Jolly Gumdrop Smoothie, the Mr. Mint Peppermint Mocha, and the Gramma Nutt Cold Brew.

Or energize the festive fun with the Iceberry Ignite Red Bull Infusion – available exclusively at Scooter’s Coffee. This one-of-a-kind drink blends the refreshing flavors of our exclusive Red Bull Winter Edition with smooth vanilla, then tops it off with velvety vanilla cold foam and a sprinkle of blue sugar crystals for a magical winter touch. No other coffee drive-thru serves up this unique winter energy boost!

The half-off seasonal drinks offer will automatically appear in the rewards section of the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app, making it easy to redeem. This promotion is limited to one per customer and is valid exclusively on Cyber Monday.

Scoot on Around this holiday season to the nearest Scooter’s Coffee location take advantage of these amazing deals. Visit ScootersCoffee.com or download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app to unlock festive offers at any of our 825+ locations nationwide.