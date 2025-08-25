Every fall, pumpkins carry the weight of the season. They’re carved, spiced and turned into everything from candles to air fresheners – that’s a latte work for a gourd! This year, SONIC is giving pumpkins a break by introducing a new Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Salted Caramel Croissant Bites, proving that fall flavors can be just as decadent without putting pumpkins to work.

To drive the point home, SONIC is debuting a tongue-in-cheek PSA, starring filmmakers, comedians, internet personalities and podcast hosts Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouff. They interrupt the pumpkin overload to inform fans that fall has a new flavor hero in “Save a Pumpkin, Sip a Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee.” The spot follows the pair as they remind fans that pumpkins deserve a better fate than becoming a seasonal treat – or something more extreme, like a body wash or deodorant.

To ensure pumpkins actually do get support outside of the humorous campaign, SONIC will provide Agricity’s Pumpkins for the People program with $15,000 to help fund its mission in rescuing edible pumpkins for donation, diverting jack-o-lanterns for composting and raising awareness about food waste. Learn more at www.pumpkinsforthepeople.org.

Meet the New Flavor Duo:

Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee: Smooth cold brew is layered with rich salted caramel and buttery toffee, poured over signature SONIC ice and topped with creamy cold foam and crunchy salted toffee pieces. The Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee is priced at just $2.99* for a 20-ounce size.

Salted Caramel Croissant Bites: Flaky, golden pastries dusted with a caramel sugar blend. The Salted Caramel Croissant Bites come in a 4-piece pack for only $1.99* as part of the SONIC $1.99 Menu and are perfect for dunking or sharing.

“Fall flavors don’t have to mean pumpkin spice on repeat. With the new Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Salted Caramel Croissant Bites, SONIC is stepping in to give pumpkins a much-needed break, all while giving guests something just as craveable,” said Barb Williams, Vice President of Category Management at SONIC. “Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee is the perfect sweet and creamy pick-me-up. And when paired with Croissant Bites, it’s the ultimate fall duo for guests who want their daily boost with a side of indulgence.”

The Salted Caramel Toffee Iced Coffee and Croissant Bites will be available exclusively through the SONIC App starting August 25 and available nationwide starting September 1.

*Tax not included.