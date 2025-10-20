As temperatures drop and cravings rise, SONIC is making flavor the star with bold new menu items that indulge the ultimate fall and winter cravings. Beginning October 20 in the SONIC App, guests can enjoy the Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake and the Pretzel Bacon SONIC Smasher – two indulgent delights designed to make the season the most delicious yet.

For those seeking bold, savory satisfaction, the Pretzel Bacon Double SONIC Smasher is an indulgent new way to experience the classic SONIC Smasher. Hand-smashed Angus beef patties with crispy edges are layered with melty American cheese, bacon, crunchy fried onions and creamy mustard – all nestled in a soft, buttery pretzel bun. Guests looking for an even heartier bite can opt for the Pretzel Bacon Triple SONIC Smasher. The Pretzel Bacon Double SONIC Smasher starts at $7.39*, with the Triple at $8.39*.

It’s never too early for winter treats as the Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake blends creamy vanilla soft serve with decadent chocolate chunk brownie pieces and a sprinkle of cool, crushed peppermints, topped with whipped topping, a cherry and more crushed peppermints. Perfect for winter cravings that call for a sweet, festive treat, the shake starts at $5.39* for a Medium.

“At SONIC, we know the ultimate crave season doesn’t stick to one flavor or one moment,” said Barb Williams, Vice President of Category Management at SONIC. “This year, our Peppermint Brownie Bark Shake and Pretzel Bacon SONIC Smasher bring a perfect mix of festive indulgence and crave-worthy comfort. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet, savory, or both, we’re making it easy for everyone to enjoy a little more flavor and fun this season.”

Fans can order these new limited-time items, along with the recently launched Bourbon Caramel Iced Coffee, exclusively through the SONIC App starting October 20, with nationwide availability on November 3. Pricing and participation may vary, while supplies last.

To continue serving up unbeatable value and craveable options, SONIC is also revamping its $1.99* Menu starting October 20. The updated lineup introduces the NEW Creamy Mustard Chicken Tender Wrap, featuring an all-white meat, crispy tender wrapped up in a soft, flour tortilla with crisp lettuce, tomatoes, melty cheddar cheese, and creamy mustard sauce. The refreshed $1.99 Menu includes:

Creamy Mustard Chicken Tender Wrap

Cheesy Baja Crispy Tender Wrap

Jr. Double Cheeseburger

Medium Cherry Flavor Bubble Slush

Medium Green Apple Flavor Bubble Slush

Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant Bites

*Tax not included.

** Combo prices increased accordingly.