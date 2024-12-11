SoundHound AI announced details of a deal with Church’s Texas Chicken, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, to provide the global chain with a voice AI-powered drive-thru ordering solution.

Church’s Texas Chicken drive-thru guests will have the option to place their order using SoundHound AI’s Dynamic Drive-Thru solution. This breakthrough AI voice platform offers instant, continuous audiovisual feedback in response to verbal commands, allowing guests the ability to communicate their order as if they were talking to a human. The system is designed to ignore off-topic speech to increase the accuracy of order placement.

“At Church’s, our guests’ experience is extremely important to us and we are always looking for innovative ways to help improve service and the overall guest engagement,” said Ahnaf Ali, Chief Information Officer of Church’s Texas Chicken. “SoundHound’s AI technology will enable us to process orders faster with greater efficiency, reduce wait times and streamline team workflows.”

SoundHound’s voice AI technology enhances drive-thru efficiency by promptly greeting customers, quickly taking orders, visually confirming requests, and listing options to speed up transactions. Dynamic drive-thru also increases the order throughput potential by allowing the restaurant crew to focus on fulfilling orders through the pickup window – with up to 90% of orders completed without human intervention. If customers would prefer to speak with a member of staff, they will still have that option.

“Integrating our technology into Church’s Texas Chicken restaurants marks a significant milestone in drive-thru innovation,” said James Hom, Chief Product Officer at SoundHound AI. “With Dynamic Drive-Thru, consumers can speak naturally as they would to a human and have the same customer experience they’re used to, while adding the benefit of helping busy employees seamlessly process orders and focus on providing what matters most – preparing great food and offering excellent customer service..”

SoundHound’s proprietary technology is backed by millions of hours of voice data and an annual query run rate of multiple billions.