Sweetgreen announced that Christopher Tarrant has joined the company as SVP, Chief Development Officer. Tarrant reports to Rossann Williams and oversees Real Estate Development, Design and Construction.

Tarrant brings nearly two decades of real estate experience in the restaurant industry, with a proven track record of spearheading and executing critical development recommendations for global brands and Fortune 200 companies. Most recently, Tarrant served as Chief Development Officer of the nation’s largest specialty cake company, Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“We are thrilled to have Chris on the team as we embark on this next phase of pivotal growth,” said Rossann Williams, COO of Sweetgreen. “With Chris’ extensive real estate experience and industry knowledge, he’s an invaluable addition as we advance our mission to connect more communities to real food.”

Previously, Tarrant spent over six years at Starbucks, playing a key role leading retail store development across North America. He also has extensive experience leading real estate strategies and unlocking revenue growth for Fortune-ranked companies, including McDonald’s, Panera Bread, and Krispy Kreme.

“Sweetgreen is transforming the world of fast food, both by offering quality, delicious food and driving thoughtful growth strategies that stay true to its mission. I’m excited to join the team at a critical moment of growth, and to work hand in hand with the leadership team as we bring Sweetgreen to more communities nationwide,” said Christopher Tarrant.