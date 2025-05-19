Sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand known for connecting people to real food, announced its planned market entry in Arkansas—a significant step in its expansion across the southern United States. The brand will open in Fayetteville later this year, with a second location to follow at Walmart’s New Home Office in Bentonville.

“Northwest Arkansas is quickly becoming a hub for innovation and growth, and we’re excited to be part of it,” said Christopher Tarrant, Chief Development Officer at Sweetgreen. “Opening on Walmart’s forward-thinking New Home Office campus and in Fayetteville, home of the University of Arkansas, is a meaningful milestone for our brand, and we’re looking forward to serving these communities with fresh, real food.”

Since 2007, Sweetgreen has been on a mission to make real food easier to access, without compromising on quality or flavor. With more than 250 restaurants across the country, the brand focuses on sustainability by sourcing local, regenerative and organic ingredients whenever possible. Guests can enjoy a variety of options on its flavorful menu, from signature bowls like the Harvest Bowl and Crispy Rice Bowl to protein-packed dishes like Miso Glazed Salmon and Caramelized Garlic Steak, and sides like Ripple Fries, Sweetgreen’s twist on the fast-food favorite.

Sweetgreen’s upcoming Arkansas locations are part of a broader national expansion, with new markets including Sacramento, Phoenix, and Cincinnati also on the horizon for 2025. As the brand looks to the future, it remains on track to grow its footprint by 15% to 20% annually, with plans to open at least 40 new restaurants this year, including 20 featuring its proprietary Infinite Kitchen technology.

Sweetgreen is set to open in Fayetteville, at the South Yard adaptive reuse development, and will span 2,422 square feet at 417 M.L.K. Jr Blvd. The Bentonville location will anchor 3,275 square feet within Walmart’s visionary New Home Office at 1701 SE 8th St. The 350-acre development is expected to support over 14,000 employees as well as the general public, and integrate workspace, retail, nature trails, and community-focused design features that embody Walmart’s associate-first approach.