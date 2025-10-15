Teriyaki Madness is stirring up marketing history (and probably a little chaos) with its launch of the first fully AI-generated ad campaign in the fast casual restaurant industry. In partnership with Genre.ai, the Denver-based Seattle-style teriyaki brand has cooked up a national campaign in which every on-screen performer, physical setting, prop, special effect and voiceover was produced with artificial intelligence.

The food? Totally real. Totally irresistible. Total Madness.

The AI-driven ads, as unapologetically bold as the menu itself, will begin rolling out on Connected TV and digital platforms at the end of October and will run through Dec. 14, 2025. The bold, tech-powered ads will appear on Connected TV, Meta, YouTube and YouTube TV, supported by display, SEM and audio placements via iHeart Radio. Premium CTV inventory includes networks such as Adult Swim, Bravo, Comedy Central, ESPN, Food Network, HGTV, Disney/Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Teriyaki Madness isn’t new to shaking things up with tech. The brand was the first to roll out its GPS-enabled “Mad Dash” curbside pickup and embraced third-party delivery and mobile ordering back in 2017 – long before COVID forced others to follow suit. Its latest partnership with Genre.ai has reduced production costs to roughly a fraction of those of a traditional agency spot, eliminating talent usage rights fees and accelerating turnaround times. The result? More creative freedom, more budget for media and more Madness to spread around. Each of these unique, innovative tactics are all implemented as a part of the same goal – driving traffic and sales for Teriyaki Madness’ nearly 200 franchisees across the country.

“Genre.ai gave us the freedom to take creative risks we’ve only dreamed of before,” said Jodi Boyce, Chief Marketing Officer at Teriyaki Madness. “In this ad, a guy falls out of a skyscraper and another dude in the park takes on a bear after downing a protein-packed bowl – and somehow, it all makes perfect sense. You can’t pull that off with a normal production budget unless you’re filming a Marvel movie. Everything you see – except our real, addicting bowls – was created entirely by AI. We’d never fake our food (and we don’t have to because it looks as great as it tastes), but faking gravity and bear fights? Absolutely. This campaign is pure, over-the-top Madness, and we’re here for it.”

This campaign is bold, creative and just the right amount of crazy – like polishing off a massive Chicken Teriyaki Bowl with zero regrets. It also marks a significant milestone in how emerging technology is shaping creative production for restaurant brands of all sizes – demonstrating that innovation isn’t limited to huge companies or those in the tech space.

“Working with Teriyaki Madness has been wild, and absolutely game-changing,” said PJ Accetturo, CEO at Genre.ai. “Normally, brands are pretty conservative when it comes to their use of AI, but they dove headfirst into our craziest possibilities and gave us some hilarious ideas that made the final cut. They’re definitely on the cutting edge of the future of advertising and we can’t wait to have others see it and catch the madness as well.”

Together, Teriyaki Madness and Genre.ai are serving up a new standard for what’s possible when creativity meets technology – proving that even in a world run by AI, there’s nothing smarter than a great bowl of teriyaki.