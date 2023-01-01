Can Burger King Reclaim the Flame?

The bad news is that Burger King has been here before. The good news is, so has Patrick Doyle.

The CEO who led Domino’s out of the pizza wilderness to the No. 1 position in the industry over the course of a decade now is at the controls of Burger King, which has spent decades parrying with Wendy’s for the No. 2 spot in the burger world behind McDonald’s. The goal of Doyle, and of Restaurant Brands International, the parent company that tapped him as executive chairman, is to get Burger King permanently ensconced as the unquestioned runner-up that is continually nipping at the dominance of the Golden Arches.

In the effort, Doyle isn’t just a hired hand: He’s got $30 million of his own money invested in putting Burger King on a better long-term trajectory, and a five-year contractual commitment to see it succeed. He’s also got a track record of success with Domino’s and comes to his new challenge with a roadmap for addressing many of the same issues at Burger King.

“I’ve done this before,” Doyle says. “I understand the dynamics and what it takes to get a [fast-food] business moving forward quickly and how to accelerate growth. Some of it is just experience. You can move quickly and confidently when you’ve done it before.”

After retiring from Domino’s in 2018, leaving the Michigan-based chain at the apex of the pizza industry, Doyle spent a few years with the giant Carlyle private-equity firm but didn’t engage in any major gambits there. Now with RBI, Doyle says, he’s drilling into “some big opportunities to create value here.”

Doyle notes that as an investor, “My incentives are perfectly aligned with those of the franchisees. The only way this will work in the medium to long term is if they’re thriving.”

READ MORE: Burger King is Cracking Down on Underperforming Franchisees

His new company is helping Doyle out by pairing him with Josh Kobza, recently appointed CEO of RBI, who over 11 years already has served as chief operating officer, chief financial officer, and chief technology officer for the Toronto-based operator and owner of Tim Hortons, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs.

Before Doyle’s arrival, Burger King already launched an initiative known internally as “Reclaim the Flame:” a $400-million strategic-turnaround effort that includes substantial advertising and digital investments, restaurant remodelings, operational overhauls, and financial incentives for franchisees that successfully leverage what the parent company is doing for the brand.

“Their plans already seem to be hitting the mark in customer perceptions: technology, the store, quality—basically what Domino’s playbook was,” says Rich Shank, senior principal and vice president of innovation for Technomic, a restaurant-consulting firm in Chicago.

But huge obstacles loom, some of which are different than what Doyle faced when he became CEO of a woebegotten Domino’s in 2010. Franchisee health is a main thrust of Doyle’s plan, similar to the challenge he faced at Domino’s, but on a short-term basis it’s a strong concern for Burger King. The chain remains behind the leaders in important aspects of ordering and operations technology, and Burger King’s new management doesn’t yet have the bandwidth to overhaul some of the other fundamentals of today’s quick-service business, including breakfast and coffee.

Finally, there’s still Wendy’s. The brand isn’t sitting still for any new broadsides from RBI. The Dublin, Ohio-based giant is moving forward with its own revamp, which includes targeting systemwide sales growth in the mid-single-digit percentages through 2025 as it embarks on a restructuring plan to streamline costs and to improve financial returns for well-performing franchisees. That plan was announced at the same time Wendy’s largest shareholder, Trian Fund Management, said it was putting on hold its exploration of “strategic alternatives” for Wendy’s, such as a possible sale.

“I am confident that Wendy’s best days are yet to come,” Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor told investors.

Nevertheless, Doyle is sanguine about the future of Burger King as well, in part because of the turnaround he led at Domino’s. When he was promoted to CEO of the company after serving as head of international operations and U.S. president for several years, Doyle immediately pivoted to making its pizza taste better, going so far as to apologize personally for Domino’s food quality in a TV commercial.

Just as important, Doyle prioritized the crucial matter of Domino’s franchisees confidence and health as the industry and the economy climbed out of the Great Recession, and he created a new growth arc for the brand on digital ordering and fulfillment technology that a decade ago was just starting to overtake the sector.