Shake Shack's Katie Fogertey Sees Into the Future

Katie Fogertey was already well known within Shake Shack circles. As Goldman Sachs’ lead analyst covering restaurants, she wrote a bull report for the fast casual during a time when few pundits agreed. How investors saw the company, Fogertey felt, wasn’t reflective of Shake Shack’s unicorn position among quick-serves, or its growth potential.

There were 297 systemwide Shacks at this time—end of Q2 2019. Today, there’s more than 430.

Going back, Fogertey held a number of “big conversations,” she says, about how she came to that conviction and buy rating. It earned her a measure of notoriety. But soon enough, Fogertey was having an entirely different discussion around Shake Shack’s prospects.

When COVID-19 arrived (good luck trying to model sales), Fogertey decided she wanted to get off the sidelines. “I wanted to be part of the solution and the path forward,” she says. “It felt like it was just something that was inside of me.”

Shake Shack’s chief financial officer positioned opened and Fogertey told her husband, “That’s the job I want.”

She called the next day and pitched herself.

For a brand founded in 2004 as a hot dog cart to benefit New York City’s Madison Square Park, spearheaded by hospitality guru Danny Meyer, Shake Shack has never quite operated within fast-food convention. Its original openings catered toward younger consumers and a vibe inclusive of a changing generation. The food took longer to come out. Quality, ethos, and experience were placed out front from the initial step to the first bite.

So the idea of tapping a CFO who had spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs and wasn’t carousel-ing around the industry C-suite ranks, fit Shake Shack’s disruptor DNA. “I have this very different background than others do, but coming in and them really embracing my ability to—and my desire—to statistically model out sales in a company that, frankly, is not very well understood by investors, there’s a lot of different drivers out there,” says Fogertey, who has a bachelor’s degree of business administration in accounting, finance, and international business from Washington University in St. Louis (Meyer’s hometown, fittingly). “It’s been really exciting.”

And perhaps it was destined. Fogertey was a colicky baby growing up in St. Louis. The only song that calmed her? Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” She came up to the Big Apple in high school for an internship, took a college course at The New School, and knew exactly where she’d move when she got the chance.

Now, stepping into the CFO role in June of 2021, New York City—and Shake Shake—had a COVID crater to climb out of. The brand’s average weekly sales sunk to $32,000 out of the pandemic gates, in April 2020. They were now up $69,000. It was a fast evolution. If you took all 126 locations in the company’s comp base at the time and removed the bottom 25 performers, the brand’s same-store sales in April 2021 improved from negative 15 percent to just under 3 percent. Simply, the urban footprint presented major challenges. Its Theater District and Herald Square locations—two of the busiest stores ever opened—were fractions of themselves. Shake Shack’s Grand Central unit remained closed. Q1 comp sales, year-over-year, were up 5.7 percent overall; in April, they boomed 86 percent off the pandemic floor.