When COVID-19 is Gone, What Will Become of Restaurant Delivery?

Even some third-party platforms started ghost kitchens, like Deliveroo Editions and DoorDash Kitchens. Restaurants can sublease space and the aggregator takes care of kitchen appliances, utilities, and cleaning. What’s the potential downside of some of this? While virtual brands allow for innovation and quick menu changes, they are difficult to grow and maintain, Rabobank said. Face-to-face contact with customers is missing. Brand equity is generally tougher to build. “Especially when a virtual brand is making use of host kitchens, they run the risk of reputation damage if a host kitchen does not manage the orders well,” the company said. “Virtual brands are likely also the first thing a host kitchen will divest once capacity is needed for their own restaurant offerings.”

As Chili’s CEO Wyman Roberts said in Q3: “I think the thing that doesn’t get talked about the most, it’s probably the most important, is what is it doing to your base business? And are you able to pull this off? And I’ve seen examples of people growing maybe three or four virtual brands, and it’s just very, very hard for me to imagine how that executes from an operational standpoint. And sometimes, as they talk about simplifying their menu and their base concept, they just don’t kind of go together. So you have to be very diligent about all of that to make it work both from a brand standpoint and from a consumer perspective.”

In October 2020, 35 percent of guests said they had virtual brand awareness and 23 percent ordered from one, Datassential found. By March 2021, it was 50 and 34 percent, respectively.

Ninety-two percent said they wanted virtual brands properly identified on delivery apps, with 73 percent adding they’d like to know which restaurant/kitchen is preparing the food.

It bears asking, will trust win out in the end? And can you target that with brand association over novelty?

Supply changes

There’s little doubt on-premises consumption will still dominate foodservice demand in the future. However, the expected share of delivery in total foodservice will be significant enough to trigger changes beyond the industry and into its value chain.

Rabobank believes delivery will accelerate evolution in suppliers’ client bases that will include larger customers with greater bargaining power. Restaurants will also demand different products and in different formats, prioritizing choices that facilitate their work in the kitchen, products, and ingredients for dishes formulated to endure traveling. As well as value propositions that help operators manage costs.

Essentially, for some foodservice operators, the expansion of delivery means additional pressure on profitability, either because they lose revenues to delivery or because they need to accommodate the cost of delivery in their business model. And so restaurants will take another look at food costs.

Delivery’s growth could benefit chains over independents as they use scale to better position in the race for guests. For wholesalers and distributors focusing on the foodservice market, this may result in a reduction of the number of clients, Rabobank said, as large chains bypass intermediaries and directly approach food producers.

In other cases, their restaurant clients are also likely to be more demanding, because they are larger and have more bargaining power, or because, being under pressure themselves, they are more critical regarding their own costs. On the positive side, packaging suppliers will welcome volume and value growth opportunities. With delivery, packaging becomes the best path to communicating brand identity. Additionally, it’s now one of the most visible and impactful methods to promote sustainability.

What’s clear, beyond all nuances, is delivery is going to reshape the restaurant landscape on the backside of COVID. If anything, the pandemic hastened what was already coming. The “new normal” in the end might be something operators are plenty familiar with—convenience. Only elevated into a more accessible and disruptive realm than ever.