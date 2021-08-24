Delta Variant Has Already Changed Dining Behavior

A “dangerous trend” has cropped up for restaurants at this latest COVID-19 turn, the National Restaurant Association stressed to members of Congress Tuesday. Based on recent survey data from the Association, 19 percent of adults said they’ve stopped going out to restaurants and 9 percent cancelled existing plans amid the rise of the Delta variant. OpenTable found similar trend lines—with dining down 16 percent in San Francisco compared to July, and business dipping as far as 66 percent below 2019 levels.

On August 20, a citywide mandate requiring proof of vaccination to dine or drink inside went into effect across The Golden City. A top restaurant, China Live, told the San Francisco Chronicle reservation cancellations leapt by 15 percent.

Also, according to the Chronicle, about 40 percent of reservations in San Francisco over the past six weeks were made for outdoor tables, nearly double the rate in other cities globally.

“We concluded that a majority of consumers have changed their dining behavior in a manner that is beginning to put acute pressure back on the restaurant industry,” Sean Kennedy EVP of Public Affairs at the Association wrote in a letter to Congressional leaders.

Compounding this concern is a balancing act playing out across the industry. The dynamic of demand outpacing supply, with food and labor costs increasing at their fastest pace in several years.

The “dangerous trend” the Association referenced, however, is what happens if pent-up demand abruptly wanes thanks to Delta. There are still indoor capacity limits in 11 states and “crushing long-term debt loads for countless restaurant owners,” Kennedy said.

The Association surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults from August 13–15. Six in 10 adults said they’ve changed their restaurant usage due to the highly contagious variant, which, as of last week, accounted for more than 98.8 percent of American cases, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So far, August has been the third-worst month for COVID numbers in 2021, just behind January and February.

In addition to pulling back on dine-out plans, 37 percent of respondents said they ordered takeout or delivery instead of sitting down in a restaurant, while 19 percent added they chose to dine outside.

Forty-one percent added they didn’t change behavior at all, with Baby Boomers and people who identify as Republicans saying they were most likely to not take any of the above actions due to a rise in COVID cases.

The positive spin? Restaurants have been here before. And flipping the switch to outdoor dining and off-premises channels shouldn’t shock the system like it previously did. But, in the Association’s belief, “for an industry that requires a ‘full house’ every evening to make a profit,” any setback is going to strike a major dent in the sector’s recovery efforts. And it's pushing for further Restaurant Revitalization Aid in response.

“While the first half of 2021 showed positive gains for the industry, there is still a long road ahead, especially for full-service restaurants facing the greatest threat from new government restrictions in response to the Delta variant,” the Association said.

One in three respondents said they would be less likely to go out to a restaurant if masks were required to dine inside. On the flip side, 25 percent said it would actually make them more likely to go out, showing yet again the stark line that divides consumer perception during the pandemic.

Forty-three percent said masks had no impact on their decision.

Gen Z adults and Democrats were the most likely to say a mask requirement made them more apt to venture out. Republicans, Gen Xers, and rural residents mainly comprised the opposite stance.

On the topic of vaccines, one in three said they’d be less likely to go to a restaurant if proof of vaccine was required to dine inside. Thirty-three percent said the requirement would inspire confidence, while 35 percent didn’t care one way or the other.

And like masks, the topic was visibly split. Democrats, Gen Z adults, and individuals in higher income households were the most likely to say a proof-of-vaccine requirement would make them more eager to dine out. Republicans, independents, Gen Xers, and rural residents represented the other spectrum of the debate.

Three major markets—New York City, San Francisco, and New Orleans—have mandated vaccination for indoor dining customers and employees in light of these Delta concerns. San Francisco requires both vaccine doses, and New Orleans offers the option of a recent negative COVID test.

Below is a look at how some consumers might respond to vaccination proof requests, from Lisa W. Miller & Associates.

"These changes indicate declining consumer confidence that will make it more difficult for most restaurant owners to maintain their delicate financial stability," Kennedy said.

"The rise of coronavirus variants like delta threaten to push these restaurants closer to permanently closing their doors," he added. “… The small gains that our industry has made toward financial security are in danger of being wiped out, dashing the hopes of communities, entrepreneurs, and consumers nationwide."