What the Post-Pandemic Worker Needs from Restaurants

The summer rush is knocking. Restaurants posted their 12th consecutive week of positive same-store sales growth in the period ending June 6, according to Black Box Intelligence. Although it represented a drop from last week, the fact remains the industry is swinging upward after a nightmarish run. Forty-two states posted positive sales growth during the week. And that should only hike as lagging markets, like New York City and Michigan, lift restrictions.

Recent data from the Census Bureau’s retail sales report indicated consumer spending on food service jumped 70 percent year-over-year. New research from Freshworks found 30 percent of Americans plan to splurge on dining out, ahead of travel, shopping, and concerts.

A broader, yet category-specific view: In May 2021, total U.S. fast-casual chain customer transactions increased by 2 percent compared to May 2019, and customer transactions lifted over May 2019 numbers in 30 of the top 50 markets, The NPD Group reported. Total U.S. restaurant chain customer transactions across all segments declined just 9 percent in May 2021 versus May 2019.

While this welcomed narrative has become prevalent in recent weeks, so has the biggest hurdle keeping restaurants from cashing in—labor. Hiring in a tight market is always complex, as restaurants well knew before COVID, yet this is no ordinary tight labor market.

"We kind of joke that the guests have outnumbered us,” Black Bear Diner CEO Anita Adams told FSR.

Snagajob, a platform dedicated for hourly work, released its 2021 Summer Hiring Report. The goal being to provide perspective and data during what’s typically one of the busiest hiring seasons of the year for cyclical sectors. Restaurants chief among them.

While many credit extended unemployment benefits for disincentivizing workers from coming back, it doesn’t tell the full story, Snagajob said. Family obligations. Burnout from long-term unemployment. Lingering health concerns. Waiting for more people to be vaccinated. The countless people who asked themselves during quarantine, “do I really want to do this for a living?” All these points factor in. And here’s what hourly employees themselves think.

Why are hourly workers not actively looking for work? (percentage of unemployment not seeking employment)

Want to work but unable due to family obligations (like taking care of children) or schedule: 38 percent

Burn out from long-term unemployment: 33 percent

Want to work but waiting for more people to be vaccinated: 16 percent

No jobs that fill my skill set: 12 percent

Waiting for unemployment benefits to expire: 4 percent

What’s interesting is how this reverses from consumer and operator perception. Black Box, in April, asked 360-plus restaurant leaders what was driving the labor shortage. Fifty-seven percent tapped “higher pay through unemployment.” Datassential asked the same of consumers in a recent dive. Fifty-two percent blamed, “enhanced unemployment benefits create a disincentive to work,” while 39 percent picked “wages in foodservice are not high enough to attract employees.”

What Snagajob’s data could suggest is that people are starting to think beyond the COVID scenery. As employees reenter the workforce, they’re seeking opportunities that will match their lifestyles and plans, now and into the future.

For employers, the company said, it’s time to rethink hiring practices to better attract these post-pandemic workers.

And here’s how to begin doing so.

Let’s start with the current state of the hourly market. There are several essential factors:

The economy is in the midst of a massive rebound as certain industries—namely hospitality—skyrocket in demand.

This increase in demand presents several opportunities for both prospective workers and employers.

Workers are shifting industries during the pandemic to pay the bills and get access to healthcare.

Employers are facing demands to increase pay and expand benefits.

Yes, there is a labor shortage. Job vacancies are up 68 percent while job seekers remain flat versus pre-virus levels. In turn, it’s fair to call this the most competitive hourly labor market in a generation, Snagajob said. And it will remain hot until August or September, the platform predicted, when the hourly workforce should regain greater equilibrium.

What are employers doing to stand out?

Provide flexible work hours and scheduling: 89 percent

Offer workplace discounts: 76 percent

Provide professional development and training opportunities: 54 percent

Provide health insurance: 48 percent

Offer paid vacation: 45 percent

Offer bonus opportunities: 44 percent

There is one interesting development that could play in restaurants’ favor. Snagajob said teenagers are reentering the job market—up 35 percent, year-over-year.

It’s due to a few dynamics. One, available vaccines are causing parents to become more comfortable with teens going to work. Also, unlike adults, teens aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits (this is a key point). Lastly, there are six times more college deferments than the year before.

It’s difficult to guess if this is a flashing or lasting trend. But it unquestionably should be on operators’ radars.

Before COVID, the shift in workplace demographics was stirring significant issues. Chipotle chief restaurant officer referred to it as a “talent crisis” back in summer 2019. Data showed teenagers weren’t flocking to work as they did in past generations. College was quickly becoming more of a necessary and natural step than a privileged one. And this fostered a force of employees with degrees seeking employment beyond entry level from the moment they walked off the stage.

Headed into the turn of the century, the number of restaurant employees between the ages of 16 and 19 years old ticked up to pre-2007 levels, right before the financial crisis, per CNBC. However, the labor force participation rate of teens stagnated since 2016. Restaurants pulled from other industries, like retail, which was plagued by closures over the past decade. The BLS found 1.7 million teens worked in restaurants in 2018—the same number as 2007. Meanwhile, in that decade stretch, the number of restaurants jumped close to 16 percent.

From 2010–2017, restaurants accounted for one out of every seven new jobs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, 41.3 percent of teens held a job in 2007. In 2018, it was 35.1 percent.

The BLS estimated the number of teenagers in the labor force would drop by 600,000 during a decade-long span ending in 2026.

According to the National Restaurant Association, teens once outnumber adults aged 55 years or older in the industry 3 to 1. It slid to 2 to 1. And that older demographic rose by 70 percent between 2007–2018.

But this was all before a global pandemic. Accelerate to the present and here’s what we’re looking at, per the BLS:

Seventy-five percent of the restaurant workforce in 2020 was Gen Z or millennials. Of the 6.55 million workers employed in food preparation or service at the end of the year, 39.4 percent were Gen Z, 35.6 millennials, 11.6 percent Gen X, and 13.4 percent Boomers.

Specifically, of the 655,000 quick-service workers, 65 percent were under the age of 25.

Fast-food and counter-service workers breakdown:

65 percent: Gen Z

22 percent: Millennials

6 percent: Gen X

7 percent: Boomers

The Black Box webinar mentioned earlier also asked operators what recruiting sources for hourly employees have returned the best results in 2021 so far:

Walk-ins: 5 percent

Company website/job bards: 32 percent

Employee referrals: 49 percent

Social media: 11 percent

Other: 3 percent

If you piece together the data, it lends credence to the notion a good employee is a restaurant’s best resource to recruiting another. Especially among younger workers. And so the emphasis on workplace factors beyond just pay, from recognition to culture to engagement, takes on even greater meaning with a fresh generation that searches for their herd in today’s open media and social world. It’s never been easier to find your people and to align yourself with brands that reflect your value system. And that’s something restaurants need to be cognizant of when recruiting.