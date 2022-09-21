Hardee's, Carl's Jr. Add Visual Rebrand to Modernization Journey

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. have begun rolling out the branding, and that will continue throughout the fall. The restaurants created the new identity in partnership with global agency Design Bridge, which worked with recognizable brands like Lipton, Smirnoff, and Guinness in the past.
“For us, the recipe for success was clear,” Claire Parker, executive creative director of Design Bridge North America, said in a statement. “Bring the story back to the experience. Make flavor the star. Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s now focus on what makes them really special: the food. And with this new visual identity, it looks like something that’s going to satisfy every sense.”
The visual revitalization is the latest push for modernization by Hardee's and Carl's Jr. In May, the restaurants announced a $500 million investment in physical and digital store transformations. This includes new signage, brand statement elements, freshly installed interior and exterior digital menu boards, and upgraded lighting, bathrooms, and subway tiling. Ninety-five percent of restaurants have committed to the reimage process. More than 500 stores across 20 markets will be finished by the end of 2022.
Earlier in the year, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. launched their first loyalty program via new mobile apps. The chains partnered with Olo and Punchh to power the digital innovation.
In conjunction with the rebranding news, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. also opened a sweepstakes in which customers order a large combo meal and receive a 37.5-ounce Big Cup with a QR code allowing them to win prizes and free menu items. The grand prize is a trip to college football's Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, or the SEC Championship in Atlanta.