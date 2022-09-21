Hardee's, Carl's Jr. Add Visual Rebrand to Modernization Journey

Hardee's and Carl's Jr. are moving forward with a new brand identity that brings its "world of drippy, messy, and indulgent food to life."

The restaurants' new colors will be inspired by menu items, including Charbroil Black, American Cheese Yellow, Flame Red, and Biscuit Cream. The logo, known as Happy Star, will feature a charbroiled textured shadow and a "flavor trail" following behind it, such as red and orange flames. Typography will switch to arpona wedge serifs, which mimics the shapes and angles of Happy Star.

“This reimagined identity not only rings in a new era for both Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s but gives us a platform to unite our total brand experience around leading our guests to what feeds their happy,” Meredith Martin, senior director of marketing communications at parent company CKE Restaurants, said in a statement. “It took a detailed process and many months to create all this, and we’re extremely proud of the refresh and its ability to emotionally connect guests to our brands and amplify the craveable truth surrounding our food.”

The updated designs will been seen through physical restaurant design, uniforms, in-store signage, food packaging, and advertising. Both chains will promote the enhanced branding with a 360 campaign across television, radio, and social media channels.