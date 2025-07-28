Cicis Pizza, the iconic all-you-can-eat pizza buffet, has named Missy Lukens as its new Vice President of Marketing. A strategic brand builder with more than 25 years of experience, Lukens joins the leadership team at a milestone moment as Cicis celebrates its 40th anniversary and accelerates efforts to reenergize guest engagement, loyalty and innovation.

In her new role, Lukens will oversee the evolution of Cicis’ brand voice across both digital and traditional channels. Her focus will be on driving compelling campaigns that amplify the unique buffet experience, build brand relevance with today’s value-driven consumer, and ultimately drive traffic and loyalty across the system.

A veteran of powerhouse marketing companies like Pepsico/Fritolay and 7-Eleven, Lukens brings a proven track record of crafting memorable marketing that resonates. She joins Cicis most recently from 7-Eleven, where she led the In-Store Consumer Experience team, where she founded the Shopper Marketing program and unified guest experience across the brand’s footprint.

“We are thrilled to welcome Missy to the Cicis leadership team” said Jeff Hetsel, President of Cicis Pizza. “Her creative, consumer-first mindset aligns perfectly with where Cicis is headed. As we mark 40 years of serving families and communities, we’re confident she’ll bring strong momentum to the foundation of what the next 40 years can look like.”

Lukens’ career spans consumer packaged goods, QSR, retail, financial services, healthcare and wellness, giving her a unique ability to translate strategic insights into emotional brand connections. She’s known for her collaborative leadership style and passion for developing high-performing teams, holds a degree from Clemson University and earned her MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“It’s an incredible time to join Cicis,” said Lukens. “This brand holds such a special place in people’s lives — it’s playful, nostalgic and packed with opportunity. I look forward to helping reintroduce Cicis to a new generation of fans while celebrating what has made it a go-to for families for four decades.”