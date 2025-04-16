Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, is officially back in Texas with the opening of its first travel center location at the EZ Travel Center at 16151 Highway 31 West in Tyler. This 24/7 restaurant marks a key milestone in Krystal’s strategy to expand beyond traditional stand-alone stores into high-traffic, convenience-driven formats.

“We’re excited to continue expanding our reach, as well as the way we meet our guests,” said Josh Kern, CEO of SPB Hospitality, parent company of Krystal. “Our focus remains on creating convenient, memorable experiences and we’re proud to meet our guests where they are – on the road, in their communities and in the everyday moments that matter.”

Krystal’s growth strategy centers on nontraditional formats — including convenience stores, travel centers and airports — designed to meet the growing demand for fast, flexible dining in spaces where convenience and volume go hand-in-hand. The Tyler location is an early example of this approach, positioning Krystal to serve everyone from truck drivers and road trippers to busy locals.

“We’ll continue to grow with traditional freestanding restaurants, but formats like travel centers and other high-traffic hubs allow us to complement that approach with more flexibility, greater efficiency and better alignment with how today’s consumers live and move,” added Kern.

The new Krystal is located at a full-service travel plaza in West Tyler, offering eight diesel fueling lanes and easy access to major traffic routes. Guests can enjoy Krystal’s full menu of fan favorites — including sliders, chili cheese pups, fries, shakes and more — served fast and hot, any time of day.

The restaurant is operated by Highway 31 Foodservice, led by seasoned franchise operators with a track record of success across multiple quick-service concepts in Texas and Oklahoma. The Tyler store is their first Krystal, with additional locations already in sight.

“Krystal is an iconic brand with nearly a century of Southern heritage and serious momentum behind it. We see enormous potential in bringing Krystal to formats like this travel center,” said Jagtar Thethy (“Jag”), who leads Highway 31 Foodservice. “We’re optimistic about what’s ahead and seeing where this momentum takes us.”

The opening comes at a time of renewed energy and focus for Krystal. Under SPB Hospitality’s ownership, the brand is investing in innovative buildouts, enhanced operations and lower-cost franchising models that offer operators more flexibility and stronger unit economics.