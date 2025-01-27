Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, known for over 55 years for its home-style fried chicken, is preparing for an impressive 2025. In 2024, Lee’s systemwide sales exceeded $235 million, with average unit volumes exceeding $1.8 million. Moving into 2025, the brand will focus on both franchise and company-owned unit expansion, improving operational efficiencies, menu innovation, strengthening local partnerships, and continuing to bring the updated brand visual identity to more existing restaurants.

Strong Sales Performance

Lee’s wrapped up 2024 with robust year-to-date same-store sales at +1.4% and +4.2% including new unit openings. While some national competitors reported negative third quarter comp sales, the Lee’s system was up 1.0%. The company also experienced positive year-over-year restaurant traffic.

Expanded Leadership

Lee’s welcomed Meagan Kellogg as Vice President of Finance. Meagan possesses extensive expertise as a seasoned finance professional with a proven history of success in the restaurant industry. Kellogg is tasked with strengthening the company’s financial infrastructure in preparation for future growth.

Additionally, Logan Sumner joined Lee’s as Chief Development Officer. Sumner specializes in franchise growth with previous leadership experience at Driven Brands across multiple business segments. He has a strong track record of scaling brands and fostering franchise success along with multi-unit operations experience. Sumner is tasked with building a best-in-class franchise development function at Lee’s.

“We are poised for an exciting new chapter with Meagan and Logan on board. With their leadership and expertise, we are setting up the Lee’s system to be prepared for the growth we are expecting to see,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “I look forward to Lee’s building on the legacy of our great product and creating new opportunities for growth throughout the United States.”

Growing Brand Presence

In 2024, Lee’s successfully expanded into new territory by opening four new restaurants in Michigan, marking the highest number of new unit openings in a single year for the brand in recent history. The franchise-owned locations signal a significant milestone in Lee’s growth and reflect the strong partnerships the company has with their operators. Lee’s also reacquired 16 existing franchised locations in 2024, marking a continuation of the brand’s commitment to creating alignment with its operators.

“We are more committed than ever to supporting our franchise partners and ensuring that Lee’s is positioned for sustainable growth,” said Weaver. “Not only is our brand positioned for franchise expansion, but we have also continue to grow and invest in our company-owned locations to demonstrate that we are truly committed to our goals.”