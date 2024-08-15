Miguel’s Jr., a beloved Southern California family owned Mexican quick-service restaurant, announced the launch of its highly anticipated flavorful Bowl Menu, available beginning August 14, 2024. This new menu addition is designed to provide guests with a fresh, flavorful, and fast dining option that reflects the restaurant’s commitment to high-quality, authentic Mexican cuisine. Available for a limited time, the new bowl menu is a must-try for anyone seeking a flavorful, filling and convenient meal.

“Our new line-up of flavorful bowls is all about providing our guests with delicious, wholesome options that are perfect for any meal,” said Javier Vasquez, CEO of Miguel’s Jr. “We’ve put together our favorite ingredients to craft bowls that are packed with flavor and offer the convenience and freshness that our guests crave. This menu features exciting new recipes with authentic Miguel’s Jr. flavors. Paired with our refreshing new beverages, it’s a great way to enjoy the best tastes of summer.”

The new menu features three mouthwatering options. The Guac Burrito Bowl, priced at $8.49, combines fresh chunky guacamole, seasoned rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and choice of protein, all topped with Jack cheese. The Enchilada Bowl, priced at $7.99, layers savory enchilada sauce, Spanish rice, pinto beans, and your choice of shredded chicken or beef, finished with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, fresh cilantro, and topped with sour cream. The Loaded Potato Bowl, available for $11.99, offers hearty potatoes with tender carne asada, Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh onions and cilantro, topped with sour cream, creating a comforting and satisfying meal.

To complement the new flavorful Bowls, Miguel’s Jr. is also introducing a selection of refreshing beverages, including:

Mango Tea: A delightful blend of freshly brewed premium tea and sweet mango syrup.

Mango Lemonade: A refreshing twist on classic lemonade, infused with the vibrant taste of mango.

Strawberry Lemonade: A perfect blend of fresh strawberries and zesty freshly squeezed lemonade for a refreshing treat.

Strawberry Horchata: A unique and creamy drink combining the traditional flavors of house-made horchata with the sweet taste of sliced strawberries.

Fans can stay in the know on the latest Miguel’s Jr. menu items and happenings by following the restaurant on social media @Miguels_Jr. Enjoy the new fresh bowl menu available at all locations for dine-in, take-out, drive-thru, online ordering, and delivery.

