Who says resolutions have to be boring? SONIC Drive-In invites fans to ditch the dull ones and dive into deliciousness with a new menu designed to refresh, recharge and satisfy. From a deluxe twist on the SONIC Smasher to two new curated, premium drinks, the latest SONIC offerings make tackling the new year easier – and tastier – than ever.

The SONIC Smasher reaches new heights with the mouthwatering Bacon Deluxe Double SONIC Smasher. Hand-smashed and made to order, this premium cheeseburger takes two perfectly smashed, seared and seasoned Angus beef patties with crispy edges and juicy centers. It’s layered with melty American cheese, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, juicy tomato, diced onion, crinkle-cut pickles and a creamy Smasher sauce – all served on a toasted, pillowy soft potato bun. Craving more? The Bacon Deluxe Triple SONIC Smasher adds an extra patty for even bigger bites.

Fans can level up their hydration routines with the refreshing Strawberry Fusion Fizz. This newest addition to the Flavorista Favorites curated drink lineup combines sparkling water with a sweet and tangy infusion of raspberry, peach, real strawberries and a squeeze of fresh, citrusy lemon. Light, bubbly and bursting with flavor, this infused water is a delicious way to quench your thirst. Available exclusively through the SONIC App, it’s the perfect pairing for any meal – or a delightful treat on its own.

For those busy afternoons or high-energy adventures, the Sour Dragon Fruit Recharger with Red Bull* is the ultimate midday pick-me-up.Thisbold blend of Red Bull, lemon lime soda, tangy lemon, sweet grape and exotic dragon fruit delivers a complex and flavorful kick.

“At SONIC, we know the new year calls for fresh ways to refresh and recharge,” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “Our late-winter menu is all about embracing fun and flavor in 2025, offering indulgence, hydration and energy to match the season. From the bold new Bacon Deluxe Double SONIC Smasher to the refreshing Strawberry Fusion Fizz and Sour Dragon Fruit Recharger with Red Bull, we’re making it easier – and more delicious – for fans to keep the tastiest resolution of all – to add more flavor to their year!”

Fans can also start the year knowing they’re contributing to a cause worth celebrating, as a portion of every drink purchase supports public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.** Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

These items will be available at drive-ins and through the SONIC App for a limited time only at participating locations, while supplies last. Pricing varies by location.***

*Not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, and persons sensitive to caffeine. Each Medium SONIC® Rechargers made with Red Bull® Contains ~38mg of caffeine, which is less than half the caffeine in a regular drip cup of coffee (80mg).

**SONIC donates a portion of every SONIC Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

***The Flavorista Favorites lineup of beverages is in the App ONLY, and not eligible for Happy Hour Anytime in the App, Happy Hour at drive-ins, Morning Drink Stop®, or other discounts.