Ryan asked for it and Tim Hortons has delivered.

Tim Hortons and Ryan Reynolds are excited to launch a multi-campaign partnership which is bringing exciting new menu innovation to guests: introducing Ryan’s Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast, a delicious and hearty option that will be sure to satisfy morning cravings with the amazing value for money Tim Hortons is known for.

Ryan’s Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast is available now at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the United States and Canada and is being promoted in a TV commercial created in collaboration with Maximum Effort that spoofs Ryan’s “rider” – the items he asks for backstage while working on a film shoot.

In the commercial, he gets his Ryan’s Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast and Tim Hortons coffee as requested, along with some other esoteric asks, including a jar of fresh air from his hometown of Vancouver.

“There’s something really special about having the chance to collaborate with such an iconic and beloved Canadian brand. When I visited the Tim Hortons Test Kitchen, I took my role very seriously, by which I mean I ate an irresponsible amount of eggs. And honestly? I regret nothing,” said Reynolds.

Ryan’s Scrambled Eggs Loaded Breakfast is made to order and includes two scrambled eggs made with freshly cracked eggs, crispy hashbrowns, a choice of sausage crumble or bacon strips, plus Tim Hortons iconic chipotle sauce.

This partnership was first teased in a video posted on Tim Hortons social media channels during the lead up to the premiere of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

“Ryan has been a great partner and so enthusiastic about leaning into his own love of the Tim Hortons brand as we worked on how to bring this really fun collab to life,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We’re proud to be a daily breakfast and coffee destination for so many of our guests and this partnership with Ryan is another way for us to offer a uniquely Tim Hortons morning meal that kickstarts your day with great taste and great value.”