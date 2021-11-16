Surging Papa Johns Unleashes New Brand Vision

The reenergized story of Papa Johns has been told often in the past two years. Sales split myth from reality, with a two-year comparable stack of 30.7 fueling record growth, quarter after quarter, and plenty of potential yet to chase, including the largest domestic deal struck in brand history. But, until Tuesday, it’s generally been an inward exchange. Amplify the message of “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” Bring to market menu innovations absent before CEO Rob Lynch joined in 2019. Strike tech partnerships (third party). Improve unit-level economics for franchisees. Double rewards members from 12 to 22 million in roughly 24 months.

All of these upward events sparked enthusiasm within Papa Johns' base, as evident with renewed growth, and outside it, per the aforementioned historic agreement. Also, the brand’s stock climbed from $62 a share on November 11, 2019, to north of $130 as of midday Monday. So investors are optimistic as well.

All of that momentum, however, is about to come to life. Papa Johns on Tuesday unveiled a fresh logo (yes, the apostrophe is gone) and visual brand identity, as well as a customer-centric restaurant design that offers a streamlined, flexible environment for operators to capitalize on a changing restaurant world.

“Better has always been at the core of what we do at Papa Johns,” says Kate Carpenter, senior director, advertising and design, who has been with the company seven months after a decade-long run at Coca-Cola. “In this next chapter, we are going to continue that focus on being ‘Hungry for Better.’ And that means challenging where we are and evolving to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.”

To Carpenter’s notion, the new brand identity centers on Papa Johns' premium-ingredient platform. It’s the DNA Lynch zeroed in on when he left Arby’s for the position. As he told QSR earlier in the year, “It was in that meeting, in that first week, where we made a strategic decision that we were going to get back to what had originally made the brand great.” Things like garlic dipping sauce and the pepperoncinis guests expect in each box. Papa Johns' six-ingredient, never-frozen original pizza dough.

The brand went as far in this effort as redesigning its typography to create a custom font inspired by the way dough moves and stretches when employees make pizza. The updated color palette includes hues like “Tangy tomato,” “Fresh basil,” “Fluffy dough,” which is off-white, “Punchy garlic,” a light purple, and “Pickled pepperoncini,” a bright, yellow-green.

Papa Johns created “hand-drawn happiness” illustrations to reflect the company’s hand-crafted nature that it says will also offer information to guests.

“We'll be using these illustrations as touchpoints along the customer journey as they choose and order and actually receive our products,” Carpenter says. This means packaging, website and app, social media, and advertising. “There’s still so much more to come because this is the first step in a new phase of the Papa Johns brand,” she adds. “And we’re really just getting started.”

The store design pops all of these colors and imagery, including “photos celebrating the best pizza moments—the ones shared with others,” and what it takes for employees to craft orders. Expect massive shots of ingredients, like mushrooms and pepperoncinis.

“The interior design features elements intended to indulge the senses and provide visual cues that will reinforce those crafted premium quality products Papa Johns is known for,” Carpenter says.

“We wanted a fresh take on premium within the [quick-service restaurant] category,” she adds. “So where better to draw that inspiration than our premium ingredients?”