Convenience stores are becoming more competitive with quick-service restaurants as consumers’ perceptions of quality and convenience shift between the two options. What can quick-service restaurants learn from the competition, and how can operators ensure they remain the top choice as convenience stores begin to offer higher-quality food service programs?

Intouch Insights Convenience Store Trends Report for 2024 has revealed where c-stores are thriving and what that means for fast food chains in the coming years. From fuel and food to cleanliness and ambiance, c-stores have become a more viable option for consumer’s needs. This has been a growing trend, with 56 percent of respondents indicating they view c-stores as a viable option to fast-food chains—an 11 percent increase over the past two years.