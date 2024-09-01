Sponsored by Bord Bia – The Irish Food Board.

Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, is driving a major initiative to increase the presence of Irish food and drink products in the U.S. market. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and market preparedness, Bord Bia’s U.S. Foodservice Market Entry Programme equips Irish suppliers with the tools and strategies needed to succeed in the competitive American landscape.

Bord Bia’s U.S. Foodservice Market Entry Programme is a comprehensive market entry initiative, ensuring Irish suppliers are fully prepared before entering the U.S. market. This involves extensive support in understanding market dynamics, regulatory compliance, and developing robust business strategies. By the time an Irish company is ready to export, every potential issue has been anticipated and addressed, ensuring smooth and reliable product delivery to U.S. customers.

“We ensure that our clients possess all the knowledge, expertise, and business strategies necessary to successfully export to the U.S.,” says Adam Hannon, vice president of Bord Bia North America. “This way, when customers order from an Irish supplier, they can trust that they will receive their products reliably.”

The U.S. Foodservice Programme offers services tailored to the needs of Irish suppliers, including detailed market research and insights specific to different sectors such as beef, lamb, dairy, seafood, and prepared consumer foods. Bord Bia partners with consultants and research firms to provide actionable insights, enabling Irish companies to make informed decisions. For instance, 21 percent of U.S. beef buyers are willing to pay a premium for grass-fed beef, more than any other sustainability attribute.

Navigating the complex U.S. regulatory environment can be daunting, but Bord Bia ensures that its clients are well-versed in FDA, USDA, and other relevant requirements. This thorough preparation mitigates risks and enhances the reliability of Irish products in the U.S. market.

Networking and establishing strong connections are vital for market success. Bord Bia leverages its extensive network to introduce Irish suppliers to key U.S. distributors and operators. Participation in trade shows, trade missions, and promotional events provides Irish companies with valuable opportunities to showcase their products and build relationships with potential buyers.

Irish products are renowned for quality and sustainability, attributes that resonate strongly in the U.S. market. Bord Bia’s Quality Assurance Schemes and Origin Green program, the world’s only national food and drink sustainability program, underscores Ireland’s commitment to quality sustainable practices. These programs add significant value to Irish products, appealing to U.S. consumers who are increasingly focused on health, nutrition, and sustainability.

“I believe incorporating Irish products into their menus can be highly beneficial, as they represent a great story, distinguished by rich Irish heritage and authenticity,” Hannon explains. “Our products are also distinguished by our producers’ commitment to high levels of animal welfare, being free from antibiotics, and improving sustainability. These values truly set our offerings apart and add a unique story to the menu.”

It is just the beginning for the U.S. Foodservice Market Entry Programme. Bord Bia plans to extend its support into market development, helping clients not just enter but also expand within the U.S. market. This ongoing support ensures that Irish suppliers remain competitive and continue to meet the evolving needs of U.S. consumers.

“Our goal is to continuously support our clients, whether they are new or existing, by providing the information and strategies they need to succeed,” Hannon says. “When you order from an Irish company, you can be confident that you will receive your product as promised.”

To learn more about Bord Bia and their clients, visit www.irishfoodanddrink.com today.

By Drew Filipski