Phenix Salon Suites, a pioneer in the salon suite industry with 450 locations open or under development worldwide, offers a semi-absentee business model designed for entrepreneurs seeking to diversify their portfolios. This model allows franchisees to maintain their existing careers or pursue other interests while owning a business that demands limited day-to-day operations.

Phenix Salon Suites creates co-working spaces for the health, beauty, and wellness industry by providing individual suites for professionals to run their businesses. This flexible, tenant-driven model shifts the responsibility of daily operations to the professionals leasing the suites, allowing franchise owners to oversee the business on a part-time basis. For restaurant operators accustomed to managing labor-intensive establishments, this model offers a scalable, efficient that requires minimal staffing, often with just 0-1 employees.

Several members of the corporate team at Phenix bring restaurant industry experience. Philip Watson leads development at Phenix and previously worked as the director of franchise development with Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Prior to becoming the CEO and president at Phenix Salon Suites, Brian Kelley, financed and operated over 100 locations with brands such as Jersey Mikes, Blaze Pizza, and Hardee’s. Their deep understanding of the operational demands faced by restaurant operators highlights Phenix as a compelling investment opportunity.

Franchisee, Nick Stauff, is one of several restaurant operators who transitioned to Phenix Salon Suites for its semi-absentee model. “As a busy restaurant operator, I was looking for a business that would allow me to step back from daily operations while still staying involved,” Stauff says. “Phenix’s model fits perfectly with my lifestyle. I have more time to spend with my family, and I can still manage the salon suites with minimal hands-on commitment.”

Another success story comes from Aaron Kumar, who operates several restaurant franchises and brought Phenix Salon Suites to the UK. “Phenix offers a great opportunity for restaurant owners looking to diversify their investments,” Kumar says. “The model is efficient, and the demand for beauty services is consistently strong, providing a solid foundation for success.”

Phenix Salon Suites allows beauty and wellness professionals to rent suites to operate their businesses independently. This creates a flexible work environment for stylists, estheticians, and other beauty experts while providing franchisees with steady rental income. For operators like Stauff and Kumar, this model offers an opportunity to earn revenue with minimal day-to-day involvement and staffing needs.

The company’s franchise growth speaks to its success, with many restaurant operators now choosing Phenix as a complementary addition to their business portfolios.

Phenix Salon Suites has been recognized for its growth and success, consistently ranking on Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500® list, reflecting its strong performance and franchisee satisfaction. With its tenant-driven model, semi-absentee structure, and appeal to operators seeking diversification, Phenix Salon Suites continues to prove itself as a profitable, low-maintenance business opportunity with significant potential for success.

For more information on partnering with Phenix Salon Suites visit phenixsalonsuitesfranchising.com.