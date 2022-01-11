QSR’s Best Brands to Work For

gusto!

Benefits: Paid time off for all team members in a shift leader position or above, average hourly wage of $15–16 per hour; free meals on work days; local operating partners participate in profit sharing and receive 15 percent of net profits for their individual location; shift leaders and managers are eligible for health benefits after 60 days and all other team members are eligible after one year.

When former NFL quarterback Nate Hybl put together his first investor pitch book for gusto!, he placed a quote from Dale Carnegie on the cover: “Today is life—the only life you are sure of. Make the most of today. Get interested in something. Shake yourself awake … let the winds of enthusiasm sweep through you. Live today with gusto.”

Hybl says this culture-first construct began with gusto!’s workplace. Company-wide, its employee turnover rate was 108 percent in 2021, well below average rates, which generally run north of 140 percent. The brand offers paid-time off for employees in a shift leader role and above. Shift leaders receive five PTO days per year, managers seven, assistant operators 10, and local operating partners up to 15. In addition to work-life balance, gusto! stresses career development and has created a path to becoming operating partner for employees who want to chase it. Dan Jones, in one example, began as a catering assistant in 2017, was promoted to assistant catering manager, assistant operator, and is now the local operating partner at gusto’s original location—one of its top-performing units.

Compensation is central to gusto’s offerings a well. The fast casual’s average hourly rate (tips included) lands around $15–16 per hour compared to the $11.05 average in Georgia. Each employee receives free meals on work days, which equates to $2,600 worth of meals per year. Local operating partners participate in profit sharing, too, and receive 15 percent of net profits for their individual location. To compensate for labor and supply chain hurdles over the past two years, gusto! created a “pandemic stipend” for local operating partners to make up for lost profits and earnings due to market conditions. Furthermore, shift leaders and managers are eligible for health benefits after 60 days and all other employees can sign up 12 months in.

Gusto’s approach to feedback is unique as well. The chain hosts “Heard Sessions,” where, instead of dishing out critical feedback, leaders practice active listening to learn how they can improve the work experience. It used these during COVID as check-ins. They not only evaluate overall performance, but also create open lines of communication to discuss career paths, improvement areas, and personal concerns that may or may not relate to the restaurant. “It shows the strong emphasis gusto! places on getting to know team members below the surface and letting them know they’re here to support them when times get tough,” the company says.

“It's not very often you get to have an opportunity to be a part of something special. The opportunity to be part of a company that is growing big and fast,” adds Cullen Copland, a local operating partner. “Being part of this growing brand is special and is a passion of mine to share to as many people as I can. The most special part about working at gusto! is the people. From my team at gusto! Decatur to the base team, it's an opportunity to be surrounded by people who make working for gusto! the dream.”

Speaking of growth, gusto!, which is committed to staying 100 percent corporately owned and operated, has six new openings planned over the next nine months.