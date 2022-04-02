Where the Restaurant Industry Stands in 2022: 9 Things to Know

The State of Things, Two Years Later

For restaurants, the calendar may have flipped to a new year, but all of the challenges in 2021 are carrying over, according to the National Restaurant Association's 2022 State of the Industry.

As part of its in-depth report, the Association examined six segments (casual dining, family dining, fast casual, quick service, coffee and snack, and fine dining) and surveyed adult consumers (baby boomer, Gen X, millennial, and Gen Z).

Labor, food costs, supply chain issues, and COVID disruptions are all very much a part of day-to-day operations, and many operators aren't sure when any of these problems will cease.

Download the State of the Industry Report Here

Culinary leaders are responding to the challenge with engaging loyalty programs, menu innovation, and automation—in the kitchen and dining room—to maintain customer traffic and ease margin pressure.

"Restaurants and their patrons have found themselves in a 'new normal.' Given emergent technology, changing consumer behavior and dining preferences, and the extraordinary challenges of the last two years, the industry is unlikely to ever completely return to its pre-pandemic state," Hudson Riehle, senior vice president of the Research and Knowledge Group at the Association," said in a statement. "While recovery speed varies across the industry by segment, the constant innovation and sustained flexibility of restaurant operators are creating a new future for the restaurant industry. There will continue to be ample opportunities for growth in 2022 and beyond."

