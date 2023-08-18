Disruption Has Been in Wow Bao’s DNA for 20 Years

Geoff Alexander was starting to get used to hearing he was crazy. He chaired a National Restaurant Association group and not one of the 20 CEOs he asked thought his plan was sane. Then, he headed to a Lettuce Entertain You partner meeting with 70 or so operators who ran restaurants across America. “And they were all like, ‘you’re nuts,’” Alexander says.

But one, Bill Nevruz with Shaw’s Crab House in Schaumburg, Illinois, decided selling baos out of his kitchen to third-party customers might be worth trying. This was January 2020. Within three months, Alexander’s outlandish concept morphed into a lifeline for an industry that suddenly couldn’t open its doors to guests. Wow Bao would enter the kitchens of roughly 170 restaurants from April to December. The following year, it added another 250–300. This past year, Wow Bao surpassed the 700 mark and got into Canada. And if it connects with a deal it’s currently exploring, the brand could cross 1,000 units before this calendar runs its course.

How did this story get here? Alexander has reflected on that question a lot lately as Wow Bao turns 20 years old in August. The brand just struck a CPG deal with Walmart to expand its retail vertical from 1,000 grocery stores to north of 4,000. Wow Bao started the year at 350 and 1,000 sushi counters. It’s likely going to end 2023, Alexander says, at close to 6,000–7,000 CPG locations. It’s gone from one co-packer to five. The company signed a national broker to help grow its CPG and is at about 40 percent of capacity.

“I would say, 100 percent,” Alexander responds, of being taken aback by the journey.

Naturally, the pandemic provided kindling to Wow Bao’s trajectory nobody could have predicted. But to really grasp the brand’s rise, you have to return to the start.

In 1999, Alexander did a tasting for Lettuce Entertain You proprietor Rich Melman. They were presenting the bao as an appetizer for Big Bowl, a concept still in operation today. Melman, who is famous for his filing cabinets stuffed with ideas, placed that one alongside the others.

In the winter of 2002, Chicago’s Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile had an opening by its front door. LEYE sold gift cards and was offered the chance to keep it beyond the holiday rush. But there was no venting system. Wow Bao, though, only needed a steamer, which it could do on the side of the building, downstairs through the garage. And so, the first Wow Bao arrived August 22, 2003. It would be another six years, on New Year’s Day 2009, before Alexander took over.

The LEYE partner directing Wow Bao left the company. Bruce Cost, who had worked with Alexander at Big Bowl, brought the idea over. “He said, ‘we’re going to do thousands of these,” Alexander recalls. “It’s going to be the biggest thing ever in Lettuce Entertain You’s history. I had never actually had Wow Bao outside of tasting it four years earlier, but I was like, sure, this sounds exciting. Let’s go do it.”

Alexander admits he had no clue what he agreed to. “I walked into a catastrophe,” he says. “I was sold a lemon car.”

How Alexander fixed Wow Bao would come to define it. The chain went places other restaurants weren’t willing to. It had self-order kiosks and mobile ordering and digital gift cards by 2011. Wow Bao’s iPhone app for online ordering landed in 2010. To put into perspective how infant stages that was, the iPhone 4 had just released with a new feature—FaceTime. It started at $199.

A year before, Wow Bao outfitted a van with a hot holding cabinet and cooler and took its buns on the road. “The Bao-Mobile” was named one of the most influential food trucks in the U.S. by Mobile Cuisine.

Wow Bao, in 2010, opened an ordering kiosk inside what was then U.S. Cellular Field, home of the Chicago White Sox. It brought those to NBA, NHL, NFL, and more MLB stadiums nationwide.