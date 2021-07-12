FAT Brands Builds Bold Future with M&A Pipeline

FAT Brands CEO Andrew Wiederhorn and his team are quite familiar with the M&A process.

Prior to this summer, the company completed six acquisitions and obtained eight concepts in roughly a decade. So when Global Franchise Group—the owner of Hot Dog on a Stick, Round Table Pizza, Great American Cookies, Marble Slab Creamery, and Pretzelmaker—approached FAT Brands about a sale, Wiederhorn knew what it took to close.

The CEO says the group was looking at other options in the market, including a stock transaction, but FAT Brands is known for a “very straightforward and moving quickly and no drama” mindset when it comes to these deals. Global Franchise Group was sold—figuratively and literally. The price came in at $442.5 million, the largest restaurant deal of 2021 thus far.

“I just laid out, here's the path if you want to proceed, and we negotiated price for a short amount of time and then went to 100 miles an hour to get it done,” Wiederhorn says. “Most of the deals have been that way. It's not usually a bidding process.”

Those five brands will join a large, diverse group that already features Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Buffalo’s Café, Buffalo’s Express, Elevation Burger, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, and Yalla Mediterranean. FAT Brands will soon have more than 2,000 franchised and company-owned restaurants around the world that earn a combined $1.4 billion in annual systemwide sales. The acquisition is expected to eventually increase annual EBITDA by approximately $40 million to approximately $55–$60 million.

Wiederhorn believes each of the five brands comes with different opportunities. All are 100 percent franchised in the U.S. except for Round Table and Hot Dog on a Stick.

Round Table is the largest, with more than 400 locations. Wiederhorn grew up eating at the brand, so he’s confident in the quality and brand equity, but he also thinks more could be done with delivery. The chain closed 13 stores domestically in 2020 and finished with 414 locations—376 franchised and 38 company-owned.

For Great American Cookies, FAT Brands wants to leverage the brand’s e-commerce platform and excess capacity in its manufacturing operations. The chain has more than 100 co-branded stores with Marble Slab Creamery. Last year, both companies underwent a rebranding process, including “new brand visions, logos, packaging and store designs filled with modern imagination and energy.” Marble Slab finished 2020 with 262 U.S. locations, an increase of 14 units year-over-year. Great American Cookies ended 2020 with 370 domestic units.