Former Wingstop CEO Looks to Turn Salad and Go into Category Leader

Salad and Go has a presence in Arizona and Texas, but the chain is preparing to enter Oklahoma in 2022 and Nevada by way of Las Vegas later this year or early 2023. In Texas, there are plans to grow in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Waco—up and down the I-35 corridor. A new office recently opened in Addison, Texas, to complement the Phoenix headquarters.
Although the chain’s expansion goals are lofty, Morrison has confidence in the expectations because nearly every site needed to hit the benchmarks are in the pipeline. They’re either signed leases or under construction and moving along. The efforts are supported by large and sophisticated restaurant development and operation teams.
Additionally, Salad and Go has two food manufacturing facilities in place—one in Phoenix and the other in Dallas—that are built to handle upcoming capacity. In the future, the company will move to a larger venue in Garland, Texas, which will be 110,000 square feet. That will fuel enough production for about 400 restaurants. Through these facilities, Salad and Go maintains control over quality and takes preparation out of stores. Once growers transport product to the manufacturers, ingredients are typically ready for restaurant transportation in two days at the most. The brand attempts to source from local farmers whenever possible to keep costs low.
Going forward, Salad and Go will remain company-owned and fortress around these food processing facilities.
“We are able to maintain freshness, and we're not required to have long shelf lives on our products, which means we can keep them fresh, keep them from having these additives and other ingredients that a lot of products end up getting that extend shelf lives,” Morrison says. “We don't have to do that here. And so we're able to actually pass the food immediately through these facilities straight to the guests in the form of a very high quality, very fresh product usually within a few days.”
Morrison sees several similarities in the foundation of Wingstop and Salad and Go. When he arrived at the wing fast casual in 2012, it had a strong value proposition, and the playbook was to do a few things and do them well. Number one was prepare the supply chain for scale, followed by employing digital efficiency, and ramping up a marketing engine that can amplify the voice of customers.
All three of those tenets are part of Salad and Go’s long-term growth plan.
“I believe if you have a strong business model, you have a very positive sentiment from your guests, which we do, and a great value, you're going to be in great shape to be able to scale the concept very quickly,” Morrison says. “And so we're going to put that to work and hopefully achieve the kind of success that we saw back at Wingstop.”