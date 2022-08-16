Former Wingstop CEO Looks to Turn Salad and Go into Category Leader

Charlie Morrison spent nearly 10 years as Wingstop’s chief executive, and it was the most active and prolific decade in the fast casual’s history.

In Q1 of this year, his last full period at the helm, systemwide sales grew 12.7 percent to $630 million, U.S. AUV increased to $1.6 million, digital sales mixed 62.3 percent, and the chain opened 60 net new units. The number of global restaurants grew from 1,579 to roughly 1,800 year-over-year. Wingstop is seven years removed from its IPO and now the dominant player in the quick-service wing space. No other chain in the category is close in terms of sales or footprint.

Morrison, now CEO of emerging drive-thru chain Salad and Go, is hoping to repeat that trajectory. He joined the board of directors in November 2020, back when there were about 25 restaurants. In less than two years, the Arizona-based brand has expanded to roughly 60 stores, and it expects to reach almost 90 locations by the end of the year. At the conclusion of 2023, the footprint is projected to double. More than 40 units are in the greater Phoenix area, and much of future growth is coming in Texas.

In his time as a board member, Morrison was attracted to the company’s mission of fresh and healthy food, affordability, and convenience. So when the group decided it needed a CEO to grow the organization, he nominated himself, and the board unanimously agreed. The move became official in April.

“While I had a wonderful 10-year tenure at Wingstop, grew that thing from 500 restaurants to over 1,800, I saw an opportunity here to be able to replicate that success and do it again in a brand that I believe has the potential for that kind of scale,” Morrison says.

The industry veteran says he’s unaware of any other concept at scale that pairs salads with a double drive-thru format. Morrison also believes no one else in the segment can match the concept’s $6.24 price point.

Restaurants are roughly 700 square feet and come with a walkup window, but no dining room. Essentially meaning, stores are built for quick back-of-house operations. Customers go from ordering at the speaker to receiving their meal in no more than two to three minutes. All food is made to order, and done so in fewer than 15 seconds. Salad and Go offers eight preset combinations for both its salads and wraps, which helps with speed, but guests also have a build-your-own option.

Also, unlike its salad peers, the company opens 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. on the weekend. During its four-hour breakfast daypart, Salad and Go sells five burritos/bowls, in addition to the core menu. So customers could get a beverage, burrito, and salad all in one transaction. In fact, the brand recently announced a $9.99 bundle that includes all three items.

“It's quite strong,” says Morrison, referring to Salad and Go’s breakfast daypart. “It's on par with a lot of other [quick-service restaurant] concepts that offer breakfast in terms of how many people come through and the business we generate. As I said, it gives guests the convenience of, you only have to get out once on your way to work. You grab the burrito, the salad, and cold brew or a drink and you're set for the day and you don't have to go back out. And so I think it's a disruptive approach to break the norm of having to come and go to each daypart, but they actually balance throughout the entire day. And a good dinner business as well.”