Shaquille O'Neal-Led Chicken Concept Dials Up Big-Time Growth Strategy

Big Chicken was born three years ago from the collective minds of a culinary dream team, says CEO Josh Halpern.

One part of the triangle is Authentic Brands Group, a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company that owns the likeness rights to Sports Illustrated, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Forever 2021, Van Heusen, Aéropostale, and soon Reebok. Halpern describes Authentic Brands as “one of the best marketing companies on the planet,” and claims he has yet to meet anyone who doesn’t own at least five articles of clothing from a brand the company owns.

In another corner is JRS Hospitality, a Las Vegas-based events and catering company known for its parties, private dining, and corporate gatherings at venues such as Cabo Wabo Cantina, Beer Park, and Hexx Kitchen + Bar. The group earns north of $100 million in revenue on the Las Vegas strip and is spearheaded by Matthew Silverman and Matthew Piekarski, two “world-class chefs,” according to Halpern.

The final part—NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal—is the biggest part of the trio, both literally and figuratively. The entire Big Chicken brand is based around the life of the seven-foot-tall celebrity, and leverages his powerful marketability and restaurant experience with popular brands like Krispy Kreme and Papa John’s.

The emerging fast casual has two brick-and-mortar locations in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and another nontraditional spot on Carnival Cruise Ship Mardi Gras, but onlookers should expect that unit count to rise fairly soon. After formulating a transparent and capable ecosystem in which operators could thrive, the three-unit chain is now prepared to franchise and expand the Shaq-led concept nationwide.

“When you have that ownership structure, you realize real quickly that at your bones before you do anything, you have a really strong marketing background, a really strong operations backbone, and a really strong culinary backbone, and that's ultimately the triumvirate in how we built the infrastructure behind this machine,” Halpern says.

The CEO explains that Big Chicken isn’t meant to be the “Shaquille O’Neal Museum of Chicken,” but when customers walks inside the restaurant, his presence is felt. Chicken sandwiches are named after someone important in his life, such as the “Charles Barkley” chicken sandwich (mac and cheese, crispy fried onion rings, roasted garlic barbecue aioli), named after fellow NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley, who is also O’Neal’s broadcast partner. Then there's Lucille’s Mac N’ Cheese, named after his mother.

With active involvement from O’Neal, it took Piekarski and Silverman six months to get the breading right. As for beverages, the culinary team used more than 50 gallons of milkshake mix before finding the right Southern vanilla blend. Additionally, the team took time to develop a cookie with the circumference of an NBA basketball.

Aside from the menu, O’Neal’s footprints are imprinted near the soda machine, and every restaurant includes one chair substantially bigger than the rest, representing a size fit for a seven-foot-tall man.

“What we don't want is for it to feel cheesy or gimmicky because Shaquille doesn't want that. None of the partners do. We want it to feel very, very authentic,” Halpern says. “This is Shaquille really telling his story about his love of chicken and the people that he loved it with through the years.”