Velvet Taco Storms Ahead with 'Relentless' Growth Mantra

Velvet Taco CEO Clay Dover experienced many sleepless nights throughout the pandemic.

With hundreds of thousands of restaurants permanently closing in 2020 and hundreds of billions of dollars lost throughout the industry, no one could blame him for being so nocturnal.

Despite the concerns, he’s found that Velvet Taco has only become stronger. The chain improved its operating model to drive more profit and support employees. It also moved forward on store growth, opening four units during 2020. These restaurants broke sales records, and all heavily leaned into takeout and delivery.

Since Dover took charge of Velvet Taco in 2017, the concept has grown from four units to nearly 30, and that’s only the beginning. By the end of 2022, the chain intends to reach 40 locations nationwide. Additionally, the brand has crossed $100,000 in average weekly sales per restaurant, which equates to a $5.2 million AUV on an annualized basis. Founded in Dallas in 2011, Velvet Taco has been majority-owned by private equity firm L Catterton since 2016.

“Our mantra is to be relentless, never settle,” Dover says. “So we're always trying to improve on everything that we do every day.”

The expansion comes as consumers crave adventurous flavors and show eagerness to try something new, Dover says. The brand is completely taco-centric and without bowls, wraps, or other variations typically offered by its competitors. Velvet Taco offers unique taco flavors like Buffalo chicken, spicy tikka chicken, Nashville hot tofu, and shrimp and grits. The CEO describes the menu as a “culinary forward global fusion of flavors and cultures.” Everything is made from scratch and no freezers are allowed. Dover says Velvet Taco is in a special position to offer food comparable to fine dining, with the convenience of a quick-service concept, which has resonated in every market.

READ MORE: Velvet Taco Aims to Disrupt the Fast-Casual Taco Space

The brand’s growth is concentrated in six cities—Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, and Houston. The brand will continue to grow in both existing and new markets, with San Antonio and Nashville among the latest growth areas. Velvet Taco has 10 sites under construction with signed leases that will open next year. Recently, the chain opened units in College Station, Texas, and Norman, Oklahoma—home to Texas A&M University and the University of Oklahoma.

Notably, Velvet Taco has purposefully chosen to only engage in corporate store expansion, with no plans to franchise in the near-term. Dover says Velvet Taco has a special, complex brand, and the company wants to protect it.

Every store is a one-of-a-kind restaurant designed for each community. Some were built from the ground up, while others feature drive-thru windows. All of them offer a unique feel and showcase local murals from neighborhood artists, Dover says. On average, stores are 2,500 square feet, but Velvet Taco does have a 400-square-foot food hall location that earns $30,000 in weekly sales.