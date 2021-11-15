Dutch Bros Dodges Full Impact of Inflation

Dutch Bros Coffee CEO Joth Ricci believes the chain is rather boring.

When he told analysts this, he wasn’t referring to systemwide same-store sales, which grew 10.7 percent on a two-year basis, or Dutch Rewards, a loyalty program that’s mixing 60 percent and hauled in more than 2.7 million members since launching earlier this year. He’s not talking about unit growth either, especially after the chain opened a record-breaking 33 new stores in Q3 and surpassed 500 units systemwide.

When Ricci used the term “boring,” he was conveying the fact that Dutch Bros simply doesn’t have too much to report when it comes to the not-so-great news, like rising labor and commodity costs.

“We absolutely weren't completely immune from a staffing problem here and there,” Ricci said during the chain’s Q3 earnings call. “But we certainly did not have anything that affected the overall performance of the business that even really hit our radar that might have damaged our ability to perform. So, does that mean we didn't have a challenge? No. Does it mean that we had a challenge that was enough to create problems? I'm not aware of anything that did that.”

Other than pay hikes from minimum wage laws in the West, the company hasn’t felt much wage inflation. CFO Charley Jemley said the brand is already paying employees well, so the company hasn’t had to intervene. Hourly employee turnover percentage is in the mid 50s, and at the management level, stores are 100 percent staffed without turnover.

“We believe our high retention rates are a product of the development opportunities, culture, and financial incentives we provide to our employees,” Ricci said. “And this industry-leading retention, in turn, produces high levels of customer service and a strong financial return. As a result of our high rate of retention, we were able to keep our shops open during the pandemic and have continued to meet consumer demand across all dayparts, while others in the industry maybe have struggled with some staffing.”

Jemley called labor and commodity inflation “very mild and tempered,” with figures hovering in the low-single digits. He noted that Dutch Bros only uses 12 ingredients; that’s not to simplify inner workings of the supply chain or to dismiss efforts of employees gathering needed materials, but the truth is, the cycle isn’t as complex as others.

The CFO said dairy hasn’t seen much inflation, which is a significant component of the chain’s cost structure, and the company is forward out on coffee for a “very long period.” Also, Dutch Bros uses a three-bean blend that it can pivot around to manage costs.

Dutch Bros increased prices in early November, but hadn’t made any other significant move since before COVID. Historically, the company prices 1 to 2 percent annually. Jemley said pricing is a small piece of the chain’s comp momentum and even called it “almost not measurable.” Instead, Dutch Bros is seeing “just plain good solid traffic growth.”

“We believe that that price increase we just took will defend our margins again going into next year,” the CFO said. “And we want to just stay really focused on genuinely giving value to our customers, and we'll just monitor it, right? We don't have any hard and fast philosophy. It is an environment today where you got to be able to pivot quickly.”

“And that's the approach we'd like to take,” he added. “I think we expect our margins to generally hold up. They are industry-leading. And we're very grateful to have that, and we'll watch this over time.”