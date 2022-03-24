Sweetgreen's First Drive-Thru Features an 'Observation Window'

Sweetgreen’s entry into the rapidly crowding drive-thru world will begin in Schaumburg, Illinois. The fast casual plans to debut its first “sweetlane” concept within the next year, it said Wednesday. The pilot store will boast Sweetgreen’s typical dine-in offerings, but with a dedicated drive-thru lane outside “to increase convenience for digital customers.”

Like Chipotle’s “Chipotlane,” the feature won’t be a standard order-at-the-board setup. Customers will need to place orders in advance exclusively through Sweetgreen’s digital platforms. Additionally, the space will include a round observation window for customers driving by to watch prep as they pick up orders. Akin, in concept, to seeing employees make food down an assembly line. Pickup orders can also be placed inside the restaurant, Sweetgreen said.

“We are always innovating to provide more convenience for our customers, which is why we’re excited about our first ‘sweetlane’ concept in Schaumburg,” added Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and chief concept officer. “Digital customers are our most habitual users and we believe this new format will provide us with more options to connect people to real food.”

Sweetgreen, which went public in November, appreciates a customer base plenty familiar with digital outlets. Its digital revenue percentage last year was 67 percent, and “owned digital” was 46 percent. Those numbers were 75 and 56 percent, respectively, in 2020.

Similar to Chipotle, the “owned digital” aim is one the brand is actively chasing as costs climb industry-wide and prices rise. Sweetgreen’s restaurant-level margins were 13 percent in 2021, rebounding from negative 4 percent in 2020. It developed a native delivery experience two years ago alongside marketplace options—an effort to capture more data (tailor future communications and incentives) and protect profitability, and also to control brand experience.

Two-thirds of Sweetgreen’s digital sales in 2021, as noted, flowed through manual avenues, app and website, which CEO Jonathan Neman said in March enabled the brand to deliver a seamless and personalized experience and to create digital-exclusive menu options and even a subscription program, the latter of which tested in January (spend $10, get a $3 credit). Also, to court frequency, larger order value, and gain access to pattern trends.

“We have a clearly defined strategy to drive owned digital acquisition, make our app the best way to order Sweetgreen, offer the best value in app, and enable exclusive experiences, including our seasonal menu, personalized promotions, curated collections, and chef and influencer collaborations,” he said.

The “sweetlane” brings those goals together with an added punch of convenience.