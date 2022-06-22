Chick-fil-A is Testing Express Drive-Thru Lanes

“We see this as a way to serve customers more effectively and give them more control over their experience,” Lassiter said in a statement. “The lengthiest part of our drive-thru ordering process is the brief wait to get your order taken. The express lane cuts down ordering and payment time significantly, granting customers access to greater speed, ease and convenience when they want it most.”
Chick-fil-A said the option is “part of a more personalized experience where guests choose their own adventure.” In other words, it’s not replacing the ability to order at the drive-thru line or inside the restaurant. Or to pickup in-store.
“We recognize that Chick-fil-A restaurants are busy because customers value the experience and hospitable service we offer,” Lassiter added. “Speed, quality, accuracy and friendly service are a focus for us. By giving guests the opportunity to order and pay ahead through the Chick-fil-A App, checking in at the dedicated lane becomes a seamless experience, making the express drive-thru lane a convenient new option.”
In tests, the company said the express lane decreased wait times “significantly” since consumers have already ordered and paid. And “most guests” are choosing to use the express drive-thru again on their visit.