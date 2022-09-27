McDonald’s Launches Nostalgia Meal for Adults

Playing off nostalgia for simpler times, McDonald’s is serving up a new package inspired by Happy Meals—and this time, it’s for adults. McDonald’s is launching the limited-edition meal box in collaboration with clothing brand Cactus Plant Flea Market on October 3.

“We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, in a statement.

The box includes either a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, a drink and one of four figurines; redesigned fan favorites Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie are back, and are now joined by the exclusive “Cactus Buddy.”

Cactus Plant Flea Market designed the art on the box, which features Grimace and Cactus Buddy walking up to the outside of a McDonald’s to presumably order food. The unique clothing brand was founded by Cynthia Lu in 2015 and has become known for using bold puff-print graphics and asymmetrical typography, and has been worn by the likes of singer Pharrell and actor Timothée Chalamet. Though the brand’s name doesn’t intuitively lend itself to a food collaboration, CPFM will be getting some merch money from the deal.

Customers who purchase the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box on the McDonald’s App will automatically be entered in a drawing to win exclusive free merch during the limited-time window, including custom t-shirts, hoodies and a Grimace Chair. The merch will also be available for customers to purchase on October 3.

“I can’t wait to give fans a unique piece of art and culture as we dive headfirst into the dynamic world of Cactus Plant Flea Market together next week,” Hassan added. “This is another way we're reigniting a new generation’s love for our food and the brand.”

McDonald’s follows the trend of quick-service restaurants partnering with clothing brands to launch limited-edition collections, from 7-Eleven’s recent Crocs collab and KFC’s partnership with streetwear brand Hype to Popeyes’ Ugly Holiday Sweater and branded beanie hat last December, which was sold for $54.99.

And the trend extends beyond just clothing. After Chipotle teamed up with beauty brand E.l.f. Cosmetics to create a burrito, chips and guacamole-themed eyeshadow palette last year, Dunkin’ followed in their footsteps and debuted a partnership with E.l.f. at a pop-up show in April, featuring donut glaze-themed lip gloss sets and a face sponge in the shape of a strawberry sprinkle donut.