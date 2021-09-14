Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery Purchased by The Derbyshire Group

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery, which describes itself as the U.S.'s largest gourmet cupcake company, has been acquired by The Derbyshire Group.

Since first opening in Overland, Kansas, 13 years ago, Smallcakes has grown to 180 stores in more than 25 states. Founder Jeff Martin has been featured on Food Network's "Cupcake Wars" seasons one, two, and seven, as well as daytime talkshow "The View." The chain is known for its 18 signature flavors that are baked and frosted fresh each morning, including seasonal cupcakes and ones specially concocted by Martin. Some of the signature flavors include Pink Vanilla, Chocoholic, Lemon Drop, Wedding Cake, and Peanut Butter Cup. The chain also sells ice cream, like Birthday Cake, Cookies N Cream, Salted Caramel Crunch, and Vanilla Bean.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. A new team has been assembled to grow Smallcakes worldwide, while Martin will continue to contribute as an advisor as he pursues new concepts.

"I am thrilled to lead and serve the Smallcakes brand as we take it into the future," said Smallcakes Chief Cupcake Officer Kendall Hollingsworth in a statement. "We firmly believe in our slogan of 'Maybe a Cupcake Will Help?', because despite the circumstance, there is nothing that compares to the joy and nostalgia that tasting a Smallcakes cupcake brings."

The Derbyshire Group, which has investments in Slim Chickens, Rock and Roll Sushi, Island Wing Company, Bold Brands, and others, operates as the family office for Ryan D. Jumonville. The company has business interests in all 50 states and 136 countries.