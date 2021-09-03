So You Want to Be a Lifestyle Brand?

More than a decade ago, Taco Bell slogged through a stretch of rough quarters. Yum! Brands tried everything in the playbook. It lowered prices. Activated media. “But we just couldn’t do it,” says Yum! CMO Ken Muench, who was leading the company’s agency at the time.

The crossroads, however, would prove industry-shaking.

When people today refer to Taco Bell as a “lifestyle brand,” it’s often done lightly and with an appreciation for the offbeat. Pop-up hotels. Forever 21 clothing. A taco lens on Snapchat.

Yet it’s unlikely consumers realize the deliberation, and how Yum! spent years and ample resources to create a scalable model it’s carried across the globe to revive brands.

Something executives call, “R.E.D. Marketing.”

To illustrate the model, which is the heart of a new book written by Muench and former Yum! CEO Greg Creed, Muench refers to the company’s taco giant. What was wrong with the brand

in 2011? Yum! stepped back and dove into the chain’s core to find out. But more so, it asked what was happening with consumers. What was taking place in mainstream conversation? “And we found that [Taco Bell] was out of sync with culture pretty radically,” he says.

Taco Bell, like many quick-serves, was pitching food as fuel. Something low-cost to stock up on.

If you looked around the guest landscape at the time, though, perception was shifting. Instagram just ignited. People were becoming foodies as chefs crossed over into pop culture. And so the issue with Taco Bell wasn’t necessarily its service, products, or operational kinks; It was its personality.

The brand’s distinctiveness. Relevance. Ability to create buzz in culture. All those ideas were disconnected from a changing guard of diners.

Current Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol served as Taco Bell’s marketing and innovation chief in 2011 when the brand stared down a public relations nightmare. A customer filed suit alleging the chain’s taco mixture was more filler than beef. Despite the suit being withdrawn, the damage was done.

As Muench mentioned, Taco Bell had to rethink where it fit into culture and how people thought of it, and the suit was a good example. Perception was off.

Taco Bell hired interns to run its social media accounts, and began pushing food through Instagram via user-generated content. Niccol oversaw the introduction of breakfast. The effort most recognizably came together with Taco Bell’s “Live Mas” brand campaign in 2012, the Doritos Locos Taco, and the unveiling of its Cantina Bell menu.

Soon, Taco Bell’s irreverence began to be its biggest strength, from menu innovation to the tale of Taco Bell flying a truck to a remote town in Alaska. Storytelling as recognizable, or even bigger, than the brand itself.

And now, it feels natural to hear about couples getting married at Taco Bell’s flagship Cantina in Las Vegas, complete with “sauce packet bouquet,” or to catch movie-style ads featuring celebrities and Nacho Fries.

“We realized we had started creating a system,” says Muench, also the co-founder of consultancy Collider Lab. “And this was in 2011. Greg [Creed] then became CEO globally, and he said let’s take this around the world. And that’s exactly what we did.”

The outline for R.E.D. goes as follows: A brand must have something that is particularly Relevant (R) to a consumer need; that is Easy to get (E); and that stands out as Distinctive in the consumer’s mind (D).

Muench and Creed officially released the book, titled, “R.E.D. Marketing: The Three Ingredients of Leading Brands,” in June, with all proceeds going to the Yum! Brands Foundation. Muench and Creed worked on the project every day for nine months, they say. And neither will see a penny from it.

Creed, who retired as CEO in 2019 (he was head of Taco Bell previously and president and chief concept officer before that), says there are more than 3,000 marketers at Yum!’s collective concepts, which include Pizza Hut, KFC, and The Habit Burger. They wanted to capture and articulate R.E.D. internally for that pool. “Secondly, we also felt if we wrote a really good book it would become a magnet and it would attract bright marketers that wanted to come work at one of the Yum! brands,” Creed says.

As the Taco Bell example suggests, the cornerstones of R.E.D. are cultural and social relevance. Does a brand stand for something that matters to people? Is it a concept you would be proud to brand yourself with? Or does it feel out of date?

These are the questions Muench leads with. And the company has taken the checklist to 15–20 countries, at least, he says, and shifted the foundation of brands to be in line, or ahead, of culture.

Call it the elemental base reason of why a brand exists, he says. How Taco Bell went from food as fuel to experience and herd mentality.