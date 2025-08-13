Aroma Joe’s, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted beverage franchises, is adding some serious POP to this fall’s pumpkin spice popularity contest with a brand new beverage released earlier than ever before: the Poppin’ Pumpkin Latte, served iced or hot. It is available at all 128 Aroma Joe’s locations, along with the full menu of handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ’s RUSH Energy Drinks, and all-day food options.

Why wait for sweater weather when you can enjoy your favorite seasonal latte now? Poppin’ Pumpkin is bringing it all for fall: cozy pumpkin spice, a drizzle of salted caramel, topped with your choice of cloud top or whipped cream, and finished with candy-like poppin’ sugar that snaps and crackles like a campfire on a crisp autumn night. Every sip is sweet, salty, and perfectly spiced. The specialty fall drink is available through November 2, 2025. Aroma Joe’s baristas – who take every guest order personally, not over an intercom – like to describe it as a nostalgic hug in a cup.

On August 18 and August 25, all guests can get a 24 oz. Poppin’ Pumpkin Latte for $2.50. On August 20 and August 26, AJ’s Rewards members can get a 24 oz. Poppin’ Pumpkin Latte for only 25 cents.

Aroma Joe’s is also celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and, as one of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S, Aroma Joe’s is a major disruptor in the quick service coffee space. The brand is headquartered in Scarborough, Maine and now has locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York. They are currently planning development and opening new stores along the East Coast from Maine to Florida. The chain’s proprietary coffee blends are craft roasted and Rainforest Alliance Certified which means they are sustainably grown and ethically sourced. And their signature AJ’s RUSH® Energy drinks have resonated with a new generation seeking their daily energy in new and unique beverages.