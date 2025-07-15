Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a renowned coffee franchise recognized for its premium Hawaiian coffees, strong community connections, and adventurous spirit, is throwing its biggest celebration yet in honor of its original badass and beloved mascot, Jack the donkey. From July 21-27, the coffee brand with a kick is rallying its ‘ohana around its annual Give a Hoof Week, a philanthropic movement dedicated to give back to the donkeys who inspired the brand’s name, spirit, and legendary legacy.

This isn’t just any fundraiser. It’s a badass call to action that pays tribute to the generations of donkeys in Kona, Hawaii that carried loads of coffee beans down steep volcanic mountain sides. Deemed “the badass ones,” the Give a Hoof program funds the rescue and shelter of wild and abandoned donkeys. The mission? Fuel awareness, fund rescue efforts, and celebrate the stubborn strength that built this brand from the ground up.

“The legacy of the ‘badass ones’ runs deep in our DNA,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Give a Hoof is our way of honoring our legacy with a celebration of spirit, heritage, and community.These donkeys symbolize determination, strength, and adventure – the very values that power our coffee and our culture. So, here’s to Jack, and all the badass donkeys out there who are tough, bold, and full of personality, just like our coffee.”

For one week, each purchase of limited-edition “Give a Hoof” shirts will support the Give a Hoof Fund, benefiting two incredible nonprofit partners: Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado and Leilani Farm Sanctuary in Hawaii. These sanctuaries care for wild, abandoned, and at-risk donkeys facing overpopulation, neglect, and habitat loss.

Alongside shirt sales, the week-long celebration includes:

In-store roundup donations at participating locations

Open donations online and in-store at participating locations

Free sticker with every Give a Hoof “Brew Good. Do Good.” T-Shirt purchase online and in-store

Free sticker for every in-store roundup at participating locations, while supplies last

Home office match to double the impact

A chance to support Bad Ass Coffee’s sponsored donkeys: Mattie, Schroeder, and Laser

“Longhopes Donkey Shelter provides donkeys in need with a second chance at life,” said Kathy Dean, Founder and President of Longhopes Donkey Shelter. “Schroeder and the rest of his crew are strong willed, hearty, and full of personality, just like Bad Ass Coffee. Partnering with a brand that honors the spirit of these resilient animals not only brings attention to the important work that donkey shelters are doing, but helps us to fulfill our mission, ensuring that we can provide donkeys with the care and love they deserve.”

Give a Hoof is an ongoing initiative under the brand’s philanthropic arm, Bad Ass For Good. Built on the spirit of Aloha, Bad Ass For Good supports its ‘ohana near and far, from communities in need to servicemen and women to the four-legged friends that inspired the brand’s name.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

So, want to make it a badass day and support a great cause? Grab your shirt, fuel your spirit, and Give a Hoof.

Merchandise can be purchased online at www.badasscoffeestore.com and in-store at all participating Bad Ass Coffee locations.