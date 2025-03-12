Get ready to rise, grind, and kick ass with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii! Known for its premium Hawaiian coffee and unforgettable café experiences, the bold and spirited coffee franchise is rolling out a fresh lineup of power-packed drinks designed to fuel your hustle and energize your day. Whether customers are chasing adventure, tackling their to-do lists, or simply craving a delicious caffeine boost, these limited-time drinks bring the vibrant flavors of Hawaii with a badass twist.

Available from March 11 through June 2 at participating U.S. locations while supplies last:

Raspberry Reef Latte: A returning fan favorite, this indulgent latte blends tangy raspberry with sweet white chocolate, expertly paired with rich espresso and your choice of milk. Available hot or iced, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for a fresh, energizing start to spring.

A returning fan favorite, this indulgent latte blends tangy raspberry with sweet white chocolate, expertly paired with rich espresso and your choice of milk. Available hot or iced, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for a fresh, energizing start to spring. Piña Colada Oat Milk Shaken Espresso: A brand-new tropical powerhouse, this drink combines piña colada flavor from Lotus, coconut, oat milk, and espresso. Shaken with signature coffee ice cubes, it’s designed to make every (work)day feel like a mini vacation.

“At Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, we’re all about empowering and energizing our guests,” said Ivy Hanks, Director of Franchise Marketing. “These new menu additions go beyond just refreshing flavors—they represent an opportunity to create a distinctly badass guest experience. Spring is a time for renewal and energy, and we’re excited to share the Aloha spirit with every cup, delivering both tangible and mental fuel to help our guests crush their day.”

To celebrate the Rise, Grind, and Kick Ass LTO launch, ‘Ohana Rewards loyalty members will earn bonus Lei (points) and receive a limited-edition sticker (while supplies last) with the purchase of any LTO on March 11. Guests who download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards will also enjoy an exclusive welcome offer: 89 Lei and $5 off after their first purchase.