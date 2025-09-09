Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the growing coffee franchise known for its signature High-Altitude Roasting and welcoming mountain vibe, is celebrating the arrival of fall with a new lineup of seasonal beverages. Available now for a limited time while supplies last, guests can enjoy three exciting new drinks alongside the highly anticipated return of a fan favorite, available hot, iced or blended.

This year’s fall collection includes:

Pumpkin White Mocha – A velvety blend of rich Ghirardelli white cocoa and pumpkin pie sauce combined with Beans & Brews’ signature espresso. Topped with whipped cream, it’s an indulgent twist on the season’s most iconic flavor.

Pumpkin Shaken Espresso – A refreshing take on pumpkin spice. Espresso and pumpkin pie sauce are shaken to perfection, then topped with creamy oat milk for a lighter, dairy-free option with all the cozy fall flavor.

Pecan Pie Latte – Inspired by the classic holiday dessert, this latte combines nutty pecan and praline flavors, finished with Beans & Brews’ creamy soft top and a drizzle of Ghirardelli® caramel.

Pumpkin Pie Fritalia (Returning Favorite) – The fall classic fans wait for all year. Made with the brand’s bold Fritalia espresso and pumpkin pie spice, then topped with whipped cream for the perfect seasonal treat.

“Our customers wait all year for pumpkin season, and this year we wanted to go beyond the classics to create something fresh,” said Becca McIntyre, Vice President of Supply Chain & Culinary at Beans & Brews Coffeehouse. “Each drink was designed to capture the spirit of fall–warm, comforting, and a little indulgent. Whether you want a cozy latte, a refreshing shaken espresso, or a dessert-inspired pick-me-up, our fall menu has something for everyone.”

The brand’s commitment to premium ingredients and seasonal innovation ensures franchise partners can consistently deliver products that capture customer attention and drive traffic. This new fall lineup creates excitement around the brand and encourages repeat visits throughout the season. Beyond the immediate customer appeal, these offerings provide franchise owners with valuable opportunities to build brand awareness, attract new guests, and generate incremental sales during a high-demand time of year.