Beatnic Joins Forces with Big Gay Ice Cream

In celebration of Pride, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) has partnered with NYC institution Big Gay Ice Cream to develop their first vegan collection, which will be sold at all Beatnic locations starting June 6th.

Beatnic and Big Gay Ice Cream have crafted two ice cream sandwiches, the first named ‘My Caramel Romance,’ a chocolate soft serve with chocolate chips and swirls of salted caramel, and the second named ‘Over the Rainbow,’ a raspberry and pineapple twist soft serve with rainbow sprinkles. The sandwiches will cost $6.95, and will be available in store only.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ali Forney Center, an organization that houses and protects homeless LGBTQ+ youths living on the streets of New York.

“We are so excited to be celebrating Pride with our collaboration with Big Gay Ice Cream. They are an iconic New York brand with an amazing product and we had a blast partnering with them on their first vegan collection. Whether you go for something chocolatey or something sweet, we’ve got you covered and a portion of the proceeds go to the Ali Forney Center, an incredible organization supporting homeless LGBTQ youth,” notes Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic.