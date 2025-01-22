Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is ringing in the Lunar New Year with a limited edition tote bag giveaway for its guests. The brand, which originated in Busan, South Korea, is honoring its roots with this Bonchon branded tote, designed to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Snake. Additionally, guests who want to be extra lucky this year can try Bonchon’s Lucky 3 meals, featuring flavorful combinations of the menu items they love for a great value.

GIVEAWAY: To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the first 50 guests who dine in on Wednesday, January 29, will receive a free limited edition Bonchon tote!*

Bonchon’s Lucky 3 meal options include the Chicken Strip Stash, Drumstick Dream, or Fried Rice Roundup, for just $13.99. Each special includes a main entree plus two potstickers brushed in a choice of sauce and a Korean donut for a sweet ending.

“The Lucky 3 meals feature a selection of our fan-favorite Korean menu offerings,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “Now, our guests have an easy way to experience the perfect balance of sweet and savory Korean flavors, guaranteed to satisfy every craving.”

Lunar New Year or Seollal is celebrated in Korean culture to mark the beginning of a new year with traditions such as gathering with family and friends, paying respects to ancestors, and enjoying great food and fun with those closest to you. 2025 marks the Year of the Snake, which represents a year filled with growth, creativity, and introspection. This special serpent, pictured on the new limited edition tote bag in the brand’s signature red and yellow colors, reminds guests to reflect on the previous year and embrace the opportunities ahead.

“We wanted to ring in 2025 with a fun gift for our guests as a way to thank them for their support and wish them good luck in the new year,” says Bonchon CEO Suzie Tsai. “We look forward to another year of growing our brand and continuing to create innovative, authentic Korean-style dishes for our guests to enjoy.”

Bonchon’s Lucky 3 meals are available for a limited time for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery at participating restaurants.

*The Lunar New Year tote bag giveaway is only available in-person with purchase, limited to one per person, and while supplies last.