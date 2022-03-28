Bonchon in Towson Celebrates a Year with Free Food and Swag

Bonchon in Towson, to celebrate its first year in business, will be giving fans free food and swag throughout the month.

To kick off the festivities, on Monday, April 11, the first 100 guests who dine in will be treated to a free rice bowl. Continuing the celebrations, the Bonchon team will be giving customers free swag throughout the entire month of April. All in-store and pick-up orders throughout the month will receive a free item with the order.

“With Towson being our second fast casual restaurant, and the first on the east coast, we were eager to see how it would be welcomed into the restaurant space,” says Flynn Dekker, CEO of Bonchon. “The Towson community has more than proven they love Bonchon – the last year of support they have given us has been absolutely amazing. We are looking forward to many more years of serving more individuals our globally-loved, double-fried chicken!”

Bonchon launched its new fast casual restaurant format in 2021 in Addison, Texas – Townson was the brand’s second location to use this new design. With the recent announcement of a multi-unit signed agreement deal for Maryland, Bonchon is continuing to grow and meet the demand throughout the state and surrounding areas.

Since its inception in Busan, South Korea in 2002, Bonchon’s mission to share Korean comfort food around the world has been more than a success. With more than 385 locations worldwide and 115-plus locations in the U.S., the Korean fried chicken brand is a global sensation. On top of the cult-favorite fried chicken wings, drumsticks and tenders, the brand also provides a variety of flavorful offerings and Pan Asian favorites including japchae, kimchi, Korean tacos and potstickers.