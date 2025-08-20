Following the BBQ Brisket Whopper – the first innovation in the newly launched “Whopper by You” platform – Burger King is giving Guests an all-new take on the flame-grilled classic inspired by their cravings, and it’s a bacon and onion lover’s dream. With layers on layers of flavor, the Crispy Onion Whopper is the ultimate mix of sweet, savory, and crunch that BK fans have been asking for.

The Crispy Onion Whopper features more than ¼ lb.** of beef flame-grilled to perfection topped with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, creamy mayo, melty American cheese, bacon and crunchy pickles with golden onion rings, crispy onions and a sweet & smoky BBQ sauce. For a smaller taste of crunchy, onion-y deliciousness, BK is also offering the latest Whopper innovation as a Whopper Jr. – similar to the BBQ Brisket Whopper.

“Burger King Guests have been loving the recently launched BBQ Brisket Whopper, so we’re excited to bring another Guest-inspired creation to our menus,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Like the BBQ Brisket Whopper, the Crispy Onion Whopper is a result of listening to our Guests, and we can’t wait to see what else they come up with that could make its way to BK restaurants in the future.”

Guests can continue to share their next great Whopper innovations via the “Whopper by You” platform by visiting BK.com/WBY. With each qualifying submission, Guests can redeem one of several special Royal Perks rewards assigned at random, including $0.01 Whopper sandwich each week for a year, free hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or Whopper Jr. sandwiches with purchase, and more.***

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or to learn more about the new BBQ Brisket Whopper and “Whopper by You” platform, visit bk.com.

*Limited time at participating US restaurants, while supplies last.

**Weight based on pre-cooked patty

***Royal Perks account registration required. Must be 18+. U.S. only. Terms apply. See bk.com/wby.