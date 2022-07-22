Cafe Rio Adds Pollo Asadao for Limited Time

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, unveiled their newest protein extension Pollo Asado.

From burritos to tacos, this marinated and glazed grilled chicken combines honey sweetness with a habanero kick that can be added to any of the entrée options offered on Cafe Rio’s menu.

“As a brand, we are excited to bring this new recipe to our entire Cafe Rio fanbase,” says Cafe Rio’s Chief Operations Officer, Abe Hollands, “We are thrilled to introduce this new flavor profile. Customization is a key element of our menu and adding another flavor of freshly grilled chicken expands options for our customers to craft their flavor masterpiece.”

The new Pollo Asado recipe includes a handcrafted marinade, created with a blend of fresh-squeezed limes and habanero peppers. After marinating, the chicken is tossed in blend of fresh spices and grilled to order, before it is glazed in a honey chipotle sauce. Like all Cafe Rio recipes, Pollo Asado’s ingredients never see a microwave or a freezer and are prepared in small batches throughout the day for ultimate flavor and freshness.

Pollo Asado will be available at all Cafe Rio restaurants and via caferio.com and the Cafe Rio app for a limited time.