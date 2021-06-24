Canadian Vegan Chain Odd Burger Seeks First U.S. Location

Globally Local Technologies Inc., founder of one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, today announced it has engaged real estate firm Retail by MONA to identify a location for its Manhattan flagship restaurant. The New York City location will be the first in the U.S. for the five-year-old Canadian company and will be branded as Odd Burger.

Odd Burger is represented by Brandon L. Singer, Michael Cody, and Sara Armet of Retail by MONA.

“The MONA team could not be more excited to help bring Odd Burger to New York City and we know they will have an extremely successful roll-out in Manhattan and beyond,” says Brandon L. Singer, CEO and founder of Retail by MONA. “Given the increased consumer interest in plant-based meals, as well as the ongoing disruption of retail real estate, this is the perfect time for Odd Burger to enter the New York City market and make a huge splash.”

The upcoming Odd Burger New York will follow the company’s blueprint of compact smart kitchens optimized for rapid service, takeout and delivery, affordability, and simplified employee training. Odd Burger smart kitchens feature modern on-demand cooking technology, online ordering, self-checkout kiosks, and cashless transactions.

“New York is the right place to introduce our vegan fast-food concept to the United States and begin our expansion,” says Odd Burger CEO James McInnes. “Once an appropriate site is selected and permits issued, we expect our New York Odd Burger to be operational within three months.”

“Odd Burger and New York City are both unusual in completely delightful ways,” says Michael Cody, director and co-founder of Retail by MONA. “We love Odd Burger’s recent rebrand and can’t wait for New Yorkers to experience the greatest plant-based fast food on the planet.”

Globally Local Technologies operates a manufacturing facility where it creates and distributes a proprietary foodservice line of plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives such as burgers, chickUN fillets, sausage and dairy-free sauces. It has two restaurants in Canada, with plans to open 20 additional locations across North America in the next 12 months.