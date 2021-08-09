Captain D's Opens Second-Generation Location in Clarksdale, Mississippi

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today its ongoing expansion in Mississippi with the conversion of a former Krystal restaurant to its newest company-owned location in Clarksdale, MS. Located at 735 State St., the Clarksdale restaurant joins an array of flexible prototypes from Captain D’s in the state, following the brand’s first-ever double drive-thru debut in Tupelo earlier this year.

“We are thrilled to introduce yet another real estate innovation in the Mississippi market. Just four months ago, we debuted our first-ever double drive-thru model, which generated significant buzz in the area,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “Today, we open a transformed Krystal restaurant with full confidence that this Clarksdale location will serve as a place for the community to come together and enjoy all their seafood favorites.”

For the past several years, Captain D’s has prioritized enhancing its real estate strategies and honing the brand's expertise in cost-effective conversions. Capitalizing on a process that allows for quicker turnarounds and lower construction costs, the Clarksdale location is one of the brand’s many successfully converted restaurants including former Dunkin', Jack in the Box, Church’s Chicken, Arby’s, Hardee’s, Bojangles, and Starbucks locations in states like Alabama, Texas, and Michigan. Captain D’s plans to build upon the brand’s Mississippi foundation with an additional restaurant slated for Starkville later this year.

The Captain D’s in Clarksdale is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 662-302-5881.